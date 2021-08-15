Monday's back pages

Monday's back pagesLast updated on 1 hour ago1 hour ago.From the section Footballi Sport says that Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo has told Kane to 'get ready and help the team'The Express says that Spurs had 'no worry' without Kane as they beat his suitors Manchester CityThe Guardian calls Kane's stance over his future 'mutiny'The Independent carries an image of Spurs' match-winner, 'Super' Son Heung-minThe Metro also carries some of those Nuno comments on KaneThe Telegraph leads on fans 'turning' on Harry Kane for wanting to leave TottenhamThe Star says it was 'No Kane, No Problem' for SpursThe Mirror asks 'Who needs Harry?' with Man City saying 'We do!'