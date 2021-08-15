Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Cliftonville will go top if they beat Derry City on Wednesday evening

Cliftonville came from behind to claim a vital 4-1 win over Crusaders that keeps them in control of the Women's Premiership title race.

The Reds are now just one point behind league leaders Glentoran with a game in hand.

Amy McGivern put Crusaders ahead inside two minutes but Cliftonville roars back after the break with Kirsty and Caitlin McGuinness turning the game around.

Late strikes from Marissa Callaghan and Louise McDaniel then sealed the win.

Despite losing to the Glens in their recent top-two showdown, Cliftonville knew the title race remained firmly in their hands having played two games fewer.

When McGivern headed in at the back post, alarm bells were ringing for the Reds who knew a slip-up could hand Glentoran the ascendancy.

However they came back strong with Kirsty McGuinness equalising after the break before sister Caitlin completed the turnaround.

Cliftonville meet bottom side Derry City on Wednesday knowing a win will return them to the top of the table.