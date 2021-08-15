Scottish League Cup: Holders St Johnstone face Dundee in quarter-finals
Holders St Johnstone will face Dundee in the quarter-finals of the Scottish League Cup.
Callum Davidson's side needed penalties to see off Arbroath on Sunday but will now travel to Dens Park.
Celtic, who beat Hearts 3-2, host Aberdeen's conquerors Raith Rovers - the only lower-league team remaining - while Livingston head to Rangers.
In the other tie, Dundee United welcome Hibernian after the Easter Road club's win over Kilmarnock.
The ties will be played on 21-23 September.
Rangers were the first team through after thumping Dunfermline 5-0 on Friday.
On Saturday Dundee saw off Motherwell 1-0, while Dundee United and Livingston needed spot-kicks to defeat Ayr United and St Mirren respectively.
Full draw
- Celtic v Raith Rovers
- Rangers v Livingston
- Dundee United v Hibernian
- Dundee v St Johnstone