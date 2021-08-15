Match ends, Barcelona 4, Real Sociedad 2.
Barcelona began life without Lionel Messi with a win over Real Sociedad in their La Liga opener.
Gerard Pique opened the scoring for Barca with a powerful header from Memphis Depay's free-kick.
Martin Braithwaite scored either side of half-time to become the first Danish player to score a La Liga brace.
Real Sociedad pulled it back to 3-2 through Julen Lobete and Mikel Oyarzabal but Sergi Roberto added a fourth for Barcelona in injury time.
It was fitting that the first goal of the season was scored by Pique after the defender agreed to reduce his wages earlier in the week so Barca could register three new signings in time for the new season.
Elsewhere in La Liga, defending champions Atletico Madrid started the season with a 2-1 win over Celta Vigo, while their city rivals Real Madrid beat Alaves 4-1 in their season opener on Saturday.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Murara Neto
- 2DestSubstituted forLeite de Souza Juniorat 71'minutes
- 24GarcíaSubstituted forAraujoat 83'minutes
- 3Piqué
- 18Alba
- 21de JongSubstituted forRobertoat 71'minutes
- 5BusquetsBooked at 57minsSubstituted forGonzález Iglesiasat 83'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 16González López
- 7Griezmann
- 9DepaySubstituted forLengletat 90'minutes
- 12Braithwaite
Substitutes
- 4Araujo
- 6Puig Martí
- 14Manaj
- 15Lenglet
- 20Roberto
- 22Leite de Souza Junior
- 26Peña Sotorres
- 27Demir
- 28González Iglesias
- 30Paez Gaviria
- 31Balde
- 36Tenas
Real Sociedad
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Remiro Gargallo
- 2ZalduaSubstituted forGorosabelat 66'minutes
- 6ElustondoBooked at 61minsSubstituted forPachecoat 81'minutes
- 24Le NormandBooked at 78mins
- 12MuñozBooked at 62mins
- 8Merino
- 3ZubimendiBooked at 37mins
- 11JanuzajSubstituted forBarrenetxeaat 45'minutes
- 21SilvaSubstituted forBautistaat 45'minutes
- 10Oyarzabal
- 7Portugués ManzaneraSubstituted forLobeteat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Illarramendi
- 16Guevara
- 18Gorosabel
- 22Barrenetxea
- 25Bautista
- 26Pacheco
- 27Turrientes
- 29Navarro
- 34Ayesa
- 35Lobete
- Referee:
- Alejandro José Hernández Hernández
- Attendance:
- 20,384
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away18
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 4, Real Sociedad 2.
Post update
Martin Braithwaite (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad).
Post update
Attempt missed. Ander Barrenetxea (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).
Post update
Jon Bautista (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Emerson Royal (Barcelona).
Post update
Aihen Muñoz (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 4, Real Sociedad 2. Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Martin Braithwaite following a fast break.
Post update
Foul by Ronald Araujo (Barcelona).
Post update
Julen Lobete (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Clément Lenglet replaces Memphis Depay.
Post update
Jordi Alba (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Ander Barrenetxea (Real Sociedad).
Post update
Ronald Araujo (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jon Bautista (Real Sociedad).
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 3, Real Sociedad 2. Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
Booking
Nico González (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Nico González (Barcelona).
- Cartel Land: An expose into the drug war and cartels that operate on the Mexico/US border
- Ultimate Hell Week: Can the recruits gets through these gruelling Special Forces tests?