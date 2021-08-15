Last updated on .From the section European Football

Gerard Pique agreed to take a pay cut so Barcelona could register new signings Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia and Rey Manaj in time for the new season

Barcelona began life without Lionel Messi with a win over Real Sociedad in their La Liga opener.

Gerard Pique opened the scoring for Barca with a powerful header from Memphis Depay's free-kick.

Martin Braithwaite scored either side of half-time to become the first Danish player to score a La Liga brace.

Real Sociedad pulled it back to 3-2 through Julen Lobete and Mikel Oyarzabal but Sergi Roberto added a fourth for Barcelona in injury time.

It was fitting that the first goal of the season was scored by Pique after the defender agreed to reduce his wages external-link earlier in the week so Barca could register three new signings in time for the new season.

Elsewhere in La Liga, defending champions Atletico Madrid started the season with a 2-1 win over Celta Vigo, while their city rivals Real Madrid beat Alaves 4-1 in their season opener on Saturday.

