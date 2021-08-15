Match ends, Celta Vigo 1, Atletico Madrid 2.
La Liga champions Atletico Madrid began their title defence by beating Celta Vigo with both sides reduced to 10 men.
Argentine forward Angel Correa scored in each half for Atletico, smashing in the opener into the top corner and then finishing off a slick counter-attack.
Iago Aspas had levelled for Celta from the penalty spot and should have gained a point late on for the hosts.
Aspas went round goalkeeper Jan Oblak but fired into the side-netting with the goal gaping.
An ill-tempered contest saw two red cards given in injury-time to Celta's Hugo Mallo and Atletico's Mario Hermoso for a fracas, as well as eight yellow cards during the game.
England international Kieran Trippier, who has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United and Arsenal, appeared as a second-half substitute for Atletico, replacing Koke on 66 minutes.
City rivals Real Madrid, who finished second last season, started the season with a comfortable 4-1 win at Alaves on Saturday.
Barcelona begin their era without record goalscorer Lionel Messi by hosting Real Sociedad later on Sunday (kick-off 19:00 BST).
Line-ups
Celta Vigo
Formation 4-1-3-2
- 1Dituro
- 2MalloBooked at 90mins
- 4Araújo
- 19FontánBooked at 90mins
- 17Galán GilSubstituted forBaezaat 89'minutes
- 14TapiaSubstituted forSolariat 75'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 23MéndezSubstituted forBeltránat 74'minutes
- 6D SuárezBooked at 77mins
- 9NolitoSubstituted forCerviat 62'minutes
- 10Iago AspasBooked at 90mins
- 22Mina Lorenzo
Substitutes
- 8Beltrán
- 11Cervi
- 13Blanco
- 15Aidoo
- 16Baeza
- 20Vázquez
- 21Solari
- 28Domínguez
Atl Madrid
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 13Oblak
- 15Savic
- 2GiménezBooked at 90mins
- 22HermosoBooked at 90mins
- 4KondogbiaBooked at 61mins
- 14LlorenteBooked at 57minsSubstituted forLodi dos Santosat 82'minutes
- 6KokeSubstituted forTrippierat 66'minutes
- 11LemarBooked at 11minsSubstituted forde Paulat 65'minutes
- 8Saúl
- 10CorreaSubstituted forSuárezat 65'minutes
- 21CarrascoBooked at 90minsSubstituted forVrsaljkoat 90+7'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Grbic
- 5de Paul
- 9Suárez
- 12Lodi dos Santos
- 23Trippier
- 24Vrsaljko
- 26Serrano
- 27Simeone
- 29Camello
- Referee:
- José Luis Munuera Montero
- Attendance:
- 5,401
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Celta Vigo 1, Atletico Madrid 2.
Post update
Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Augusto Solari.
Post update
Attempt missed. José Manuel Fontán (Celta Vigo) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Franco Cervi.
Post update
Attempt missed. Franco Cervi (Celta Vigo) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Denis Suárez with a cross.
Booking
José Giménez (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Corner, Celta Vigo. Conceded by Geoffrey Kondogbia.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Atletico Madrid. Sime Vrsaljko replaces Yannick Carrasco.
Dismissal
Mario Hermoso (Atletico Madrid) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Dismissal
Hugo Mallo (Celta Vigo) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Booking
Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt saved. Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luis Suárez.
Post update
Foul by Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo).
Post update
Geoffrey Kondogbia (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
José Manuel Fontán (Celta Vigo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by José Manuel Fontán (Celta Vigo).
Post update
Luis Suárez (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Celta Vigo. Miguel Baeza replaces Javi Galán.