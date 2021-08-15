Last updated on .From the section Football

Bayern Munich and Germany legend Gerd Muller has died at the age of 75.

The striker scored 68 goals in 62 appearances for West Germany, including the winning goal in the 1974 World Cup final against the Netherlands.

Muller also spent 15 years at Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, scoring a record 365 goals in 427 league appearances.

"Today is a sad, black day for FC Bayern and all of its fans," Bayern president Herbert Hainer said.

"Gerd Muller was the greatest striker there has ever been - and a fine person, a personality in world football. We are united in deep sorrow with his wife Uschi and his family.

"Without Gerd Muller, FC Bayern would not be the club we all love today. His name and the memory of him will live on forever."

Muller won the Golden Boot for netting 10 goals at the 1970 World Cup and also won the Ballon d'Or that year.

He then helped West Germany win the European Championship two years later.

Muller held the record for the most goals in a calendar year after scoring 85 in 1972 until Lionel Messi surpassed his total in 2012.

His record of 40 goals in a Bundesliga season stood for 49 years before it was broken by Robert Lewandowski in May.

In total he scored 566 goals in 607 games for Bayern and helped them win four Bundesliga and DFB Cup titles, three European Cups, a European Cup Winners' Cup and an Intercontinental Cup.