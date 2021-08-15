Brighton & Hove Albion: Aileen Whelan, Kayleigh Green & Megan Connolly sign new deals

Aileen Whelan, Kayleigh Green and Megan Connolly helped Brighton finish sixth in the Women's Super League last term
Brighton & Hove Albion trio Aileen Whelan, Kayleigh Green and Megan Connolly have signed new one-year deals with the Women's Super League club.

Striker Whelan, 30, and 33-year-old midfielder Green have both signed one-year contracts for the coming campaign.

Connolly, 24, has agreed a one-year extension to her current deal, keeping her with the club until 2023.

"Aileen, Kayleigh and Megan give us ability as well as a lot of experience at this level," boss Hope Powell said.external-link

The new contracts come 48 hours after the club announced the signing of South Korea striker Lee Geum-min on a permanent basis from Manchester City.

