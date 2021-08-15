Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Flynn Downes was Swansea boss Russell Martin's second summer signing

Championship: Swansea City v Stoke City Venue: Liberty Stadium Date: Tuesday, 17 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: BBC Radio Wales live commentary on SW FM & DAB, plus live text and score updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Flynn Downes believes Swansea's opponents will come to dread facing them under head coach Russell Martin.

The 22-year-old midfielder should know, describing facing MK Dons while Martin was in charge there as akin to facing one of the giants of world football

"It was the worst," recalls Flynn of playing the Dons for Ipswich last season.

"When we used to go to MK Dons, the boys used to say 'oh no, we've got to go to Camp Nou today! We're playing Barcelona!

"That is literally the reputation he's got. It's horrible to play against - just horrible. You literally can't stop it. It's crazy."

Having moved to Liberty Stadium for a fee in excess of £1m, Flynn is relishing that style and intends to make the most of his chance after a disappointing end to his time at Ipswich.

"You get a lot of the ball and as a player that's what you want," he said.

"You want the ball and to be able to do things. When you haven't got the ball, you're sprinting about, you're blowing, it's horrible.

"We are not just keeping the ball for the sake of it. We are keeping the ball to move the opponent.

"At Ipswich, sometimes we used to move the ball, but it was so slow, so there was no purpose in it. This has got purpose and it's a pleasure."

Before the move to west Wales, Flynn found himself demoted to the Tratctor Boys' Under-23s.

"Honestly, I wish I could tell you [why that happened]. I literally found out a few days before I went back, from [U23s manager] Kieron Dyer who said I was going to be with the U23s.

"I was like, 'oh, okay. That says a lot. I spoke to the gaffer at Ipswich last year and we came to an agreement that I wanted to leave. I think that had a part to play in it. That's fair enough.

"It is what it is. I wish I'd had a better pre-season but there you are.

"I'm buzzing to be here. Being with the U23s has made me appreciate this even more. I can't wait to get going."

Downes made his debut as Swansea drew 0-0 against Sheffield United in the Championship on Saturday.

Martin's men go into Tuesday's home encounter against Stoke City seeking a first win of the campaign with Downes "100%" confident triumphs will come with the goals "flying in".

"We haven't had a long time to do it, so the gaffer is still trying to get things across," said Flynn.

"We need to fully take it all in, but once we click, we'll be flying and the goals will be flying in."

Flynn Downes (R) says Ipswich players felt playing against MK Dons last season was like facing Barcelona's style of play

He also feels the Swans can take heart from their performance against the Blades.

"It was a great team performance," said Downes

"Basically, we were playing a Premier League team, who haven't lost many players since last season. But I thought we dominated and had the better chances.

"We were just missing the final little bit. One that comes together, it will be just fine."

He added: "First of all, Swansea's a massive club. Speaking to the gaffer and the way he wants to play, it's just a dream.

"Playing out there [against Sheffield United] was the most enjoyable game I've ever played in. So, I'm looking forward to being here."

He also hopes reports linking Matt Grimes with a move from Swansea do not come to fruition.

"I don't know what's going on there. But he's some player," said Flynn.

"I can learn a lot from him and the way he plays. He keeps it simple and I can definitely learn a lot from him. He's a pleasure to play with and when you play with people like that it makes the game so much easier.

"There is a lot of competition here, but I think that's healthy. In a big squad, you need competition so that everyone is on their A-game.

"I will relish that. I like a challenge. It will be good when all the players are fit and back."