Manchester City full-back Yan Couto has his heart set on a loan move to Celtic after sampling the Parkhead atmosphere at Thursday night's Europa League win over Jablonec. (Daily Record)external-link

Rangers are looking to offload defender Nikola Katic before the transfer window closes. (Scottish Sun)external-link

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard's wage demands are putting English Premier League clubs off a summer transfer. (Scottish Sun)external-link

Leuven striker Thomas Henry has his heart set on joining Celtic, ahead of Rangers and Gent, according to his UK agent. (Football Insider)external-link

Premiership clubs fear that Rangers' war with the SPFL over their refusal to fulfil their obligations to the league's new sponsors could make the Scottish game "unsponsorable." (Daily Record)external-link

Hibernian fear striker Christian Doidge is out until Christmas with a serious ankle injury. (Scottish Sun)external-link

Celtic have been nominated for European Club Association Women's Football Award. (Herald)external-link

