Chelsea's Tammy Abraham to have Roma medical before £34m move to Italian side
Last updated on .From the section European Football
Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is flying to Italy on Sunday to have a medical before completing a £34m move to Roma.
The Serie A club have been in talks with the England international's representatives and struck a deal with Chelsea over the weekend.
Chelsea re-signed Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan for £97.5m on Thursday.
It is understood the deal for Abraham, who was Chelsea's joint top scorer last season, includes a buy-back clause set at £68m.
But that cannot be triggered until the 23-year-old Chelsea academy graduate has completed two seasons with Jose Mourinho's team.
