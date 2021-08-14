Last updated on .From the section European Football

Abraham was an unused substitute in Chelsea's win over Crystal Palace on Saturday

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is flying to Italy on Sunday to have a medical before completing a £34m move to Roma.

The Serie A club have been in talks with the England international's representatives and struck a deal with Chelsea over the weekend.

Chelsea re-signed Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan for £97.5m on Thursday.

It is understood the deal for Abraham, who was Chelsea's joint top scorer last season, includes a buy-back clause set at £68m.

But that cannot be triggered until the 23-year-old Chelsea academy graduate has completed two seasons with Jose Mourinho's team.