Last updated on .From the section Scottish

For the first time, Scotland could have four clubs playing European group-stage football, with the quartet each standing one tie away from reaching that target.

Two of them - Celtic and Rangers - are guaranteed continental competition until December. Should either falter in the Europa League play-offs, the Europa Conference groups will cushion their fall.

For Aberdeen and St Johnstone, there is is no safety net beyond their Europa Conference play-off.

With all four clubs in first-leg action this week, BBC Scotland assesses what lies in wait.

'AZ not the team they were'

Celtic have the 'glamour' tie and arguably the most difficult task. AZ Alkmaar finished third in the Dutch Eredivisie last season, a point behind PSV Eindhoven, and were joint top with Ajax when the previous campaign was ended after 25 games.

They also have decent Europa League pedigree, having reached the last 32 and group stage in the past two years. However, an exodus of their best players this summer may have dented their hopes.

Last season's top scorer Myron Boadu has been sold, so too fellow Dutch caps Calvin Stengs and Marco Bizot, plus Norwegian international Jonas Svensson.

Captain Teun Koopmeiners could be next, with Atalanta and Rennes circling. The midfielder started on the bench as AZ made a calamitous start to the new season on Sunday, losing 1-0 at perennial strugglers RKC Waalwijk.

The departures have banked AZ more than £30m in transfer fees but at what on-field cost?

After a summer of transition at AZ, Koopmeiners could be the next to leave

Former Motherwell and Dundee United goalkeeper Sieb Dijkstra, who recently left his coaching role at Eredivise club Fortuna Sittard, says Celtic can cash in on the upheaval.

"AZ are a club in transition," the Dutchman told BBC Scotland. "A lot of key players left this summer - you saw on Sunday how badly they were missed - and the only significant signing is striker Vangelis Pavlidis from Willem II.

"Celtic have a really good chance to win this tie because AZ are not the team they were last season.

"The main dangers for Celtic will be Pavlidis, who was prolific for Willem II, Koopmeiners - if he starts - and Dani de Wit, a talented midfielder who can score goals. AZ are fired up for this tie, but I make Celtic favourites."

Rangers & Alashkert looking to arrest poor start

Armenia international Artak Grigoryan is one of Alashkert's most experienced players

Aiming for a fourth successive Europa League group stage campaign, Rangers host Armenian side Alashkert in the first leg of their play-off.

Steven Gerrard's side have reached the last 16 of the tournament two seasons in a row but after the Champions League qualifying loss to Malmo, Rangers have lost their past three European matches, Slavia Prague having won at Ibrox in March.

Like Rangers, champions Alashkert have had a slow start to their Armenian Premier League defence, losing their opening two games. But they overcame Kazakhstan's Kairat to set up this tie. Following a goalless first leg, Portuguese forward Jose Embalo scored twice in the 3-2 home win, with Aleksandar Glisic netting the extra-time winner.

And, win or lose, they will become the first Armenian side to play in a European group stage, whether it's in the Europa or Conference League.

Far to travel as Aberdeen look to bounce back

Qarabag stand between Aberdeen and an extended run in Europe

Aberdeen face an arduous trip of around 3,500 miles to the eastern boundary of Europe for the first leg of their play-off with Qarabag of Azerbaijan.

Qarabag are no strangers to Scotland, having lost 1-0 over two legs to Celtic in a 2015 Champions League qualifier. They finished second in their domestic league last season and boast decent pedigree as Europa League group stage regulars.

They have overcome Israel's Ashdod and Cypriots Limassol so far, with 1-0 and 2-1 aggregate victories.

Domestic football is yet to begin in Azerbaijan, meaning Aberdeen may be at a slight advantage in terms of match readiness.

"Our aim will be to go over there and win, but worse-case scenario would be a draw. Losing isn't really on the agenda," said Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, who scored his first Aberdeen goal in Sunday's League Cup loss at Raith Rovers.

"We've had a great run so far and there's just two more hurdles to go. Playing in Europe is a key thing for a lot of players, playing against players at the top of their fields in the countries they play in."

Up and down LASK await St Johnstone

An hour after Aberdeen kick off in Azerbaijan, St Johnstone will be starting their play-off against LASK in Austria.

Fourth in the Austrian Bundesliga last season, LASK are currently fifth after one win and two draws from their opening four games. However, they hammered Serbians Vojvodina 7-1 on aggregate in the last round.

And last term, they featured in the Europa League group stage and held Tottenham to a 3-3 draw in Linz.

St Johnstone showed up well in the away leg of their Europa League tie with Galatasaray, drawing 1-1, but could not finish the job at McDiarmid Park, going down 4-2 in Perth.

And Callum Davidson's side struggled past Arbroath on penalties as they started the defence of the League Cup while LASK were losing at home to league opponents Sturm Graz.