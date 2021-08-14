Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Bruno Fernandes on scoring his first hat-trick for Manchester United in Leeds win

Manchester United started the new campaign in emphatic style, thrashing Leeds at Old Trafford thanks to a hat-trick from Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese midfielder became only the 10th player to score three goals on the Premier League's opening weekend of the season.

Naturally, we made a quiz about it. So can you name the other nine who claimed a treble?

You've got three minutes to do it. Good luck!

