Lille's loss to Nice is their heaviest home league defeat since 2017

Lille were swept aside by the manager who led them to last season's Ligue 1 title as Christophe Galtier's Nice enjoyed a big win at Stade Pierre Mauroy.

The defending champions went behind after just 55 seconds when Denmark's Kasper Dolberg turned in from close range.

Nice doubled their lead inside five minutes through a long-range Hicham Boudaoui effort.

Amine Gouiri added a third from the penalty spot, before Dolberg headed in his second to complete the victory and inflict Lille's heaviest home league defeat since 2017.

Galtier, 54, stepped down as head coach of Lille just two days after they won their first French league title in a decade, finishing one point ahead of Paris St-Germain.

He ended his three-and-a-half-year spell to take charge of Nice, who are owned by Ineos, the group chaired by British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

After drawing 3-3 with Metz in their season opener, Lille sit 16th in Ligue 1 with one point.