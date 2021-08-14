Match ends, Lille 0, Nice 4.
Lille were swept aside by the manager who led them to last season's Ligue 1 title as Christophe Galtier's Nice enjoyed a big win at Stade Pierre Mauroy.
The defending champions went behind after just 55 seconds when Denmark's Kasper Dolberg turned in from close range.
Nice doubled their lead inside five minutes through a long-range Hicham Boudaoui effort.
Amine Gouiri added a third from the penalty spot, before Dolberg headed in his second to complete the victory and inflict Lille's heaviest home league defeat since 2017.
Galtier, 54, stepped down as head coach of Lille just two days after they won their first French league title in a decade, finishing one point ahead of Paris St-Germain.
He ended his three-and-a-half-year spell to take charge of Nice, who are owned by Ineos, the group chaired by British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe.
After drawing 3-3 with Metz in their season opener, Lille sit 16th in Ligue 1 with one point.
Line-ups
Lille
Formation 4-4-2
- 30Jardim
- 2Zeki ÇelikBooked at 35mins
- 6José Fonte
- 4Botman
- 28Mandava
- 22WeahSubstituted forLihadjiat 64'minutes
- 21AndréBooked at 45mins
- 11YaziciBooked at 56minsSubstituted forMvom Onanaat 65'minutes
- 7Bamba
- 10IkonéSubstituted forDavidat 45'minutes
- 17Yilmaz
Substitutes
- 9David
- 16Jakubech
- 19Lihadji
- 20Abreu de Almeida Gomes
- 24Mvom Onana
- 26Pied
- 27Niasse
- 29Bradaric
- 33Onana
Nice
Formation 4-4-2
- 40Benítez
- 20AtalBooked at 21minsSubstituted forLotombaat 67'minutes
- 25Todibo
- 4Costa Santos
- 26Bard
- 28BoudaouiSubstituted forMaolidaat 57'minutes
- 8Rosario
- 18LeminaSubstituted forThuram-Ulienat 74'minutes
- 21KluivertSubstituted forKamaraat 73'minutes
- 9DolbergSubstituted forNdoyeat 66'minutes
- 11Gouiri
Substitutes
- 1Bulka
- 5Daniliuc
- 7Maolida
- 13Kamara
- 14Ndoye
- 19Thuram-Ulien
- 23Lotomba
- 29Da Cunha
- 33Smith
- Referee:
- Jerome Brisard
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away7
- Corners
- Home8
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13
