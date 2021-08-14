Edin Dzeko scores for Inter Milan before announcement of move from Roma
Last updated on .From the section European Football
Edin Dzeko scored his first Inter Milan goal - despite his move from Roma not being announced by the club yet.
The striker netted in Inter's 3-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv behind closed doors in Monza - and also had a hand in another goal.
Bosnia captain Dzeko, 35, is thought to have agreed to join Inter but the deal has been held up because of a dispute about a payment from Roma.
Inter start their Serie A title defence next Saturday against Genoa.
Ex-Manchester City striker Dzeko - who has scored 119 goals in 260 appearances for Roma - would be the replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who joined Chelsea for £97.5m.
