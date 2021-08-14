Last updated on .From the section European Football

Edin Dzeko (left) played for Roma since 2015

Edin Dzeko scored his first Inter Milan goal - despite his move from Roma not being announced by the club yet.

The striker netted in Inter's 3-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv behind closed doors in Monza - and also had a hand in another goal.

Bosnia captain Dzeko, 35, is thought to have agreed to join Inter but the deal has been held up because of a dispute about a payment from Roma.

Inter start their Serie A title defence next Saturday against Genoa.

Ex-Manchester City striker Dzeko - who has scored 119 goals in 260 appearances for Roma - would be the replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who joined Chelsea for £97.5m.