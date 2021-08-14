Edin Dzeko scores for Inter Milan before announcement of move from Roma

Edin Dzeko and Nicolo Barella
Edin Dzeko (left) played for Roma since 2015

Edin Dzeko scored his first Inter Milan goal - despite his move from Roma not being announced by the club yet.

The striker netted in Inter's 3-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv behind closed doors in Monza - and also had a hand in another goal.

Bosnia captain Dzeko, 35, is thought to have agreed to join Inter but the deal has been held up because of a dispute about a payment from Roma.

Inter start their Serie A title defence next Saturday against Genoa.

Ex-Manchester City striker Dzeko - who has scored 119 goals in 260 appearances for Roma - would be the replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who joined Chelsea for £97.5m.

