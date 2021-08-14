Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Clint Hill made more than 100 appearances for Tranmere, Crystal Palace and QPR in his playing career

Bristol Rovers assistant manager Clint Hill has left the League Two club because of "personal family reasons".

Hill joined Rovers in February from Fleetwood Town, where he also worked alongside manager Joey Barton.

The 42-year-old was a defender for Crystal Palace and Queens Park Rangers during his playing career.

A statement said the club "wish Clint the best of luck for the future and thank him for his efforts during his time at Memorial Stadium".