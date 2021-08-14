Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Paul Mullin was League Two player of the year before joining Wrexham from Cambridge United

Wrexham completed their pre-season campaign with a 3-0 friendly win over National League North side Curzon Ashton.

Paul Mullin's 20-yard screamer gave Wrexham a first-half lead in front of more than 2,300 returning fans at the Racecourse Stadium.

Cameron Green's deflected effort and Dior Angus' header sealed the win.

Phil Parkinson's side start the National League season at Solihull Moors on Saturday, 21 August.

Wrexham had been scheduled to face Yeovil Town, who confirmed cases of Covid-19 within their squad.