Scottish League 2's form teams could not be separated as Forfar and Kelty Hearts remained undefeated this term after a 2-2 draw.

A Kane Hester hat-trick was enough for Elgin to surge into fourth in a 3-0 win at home to Albion Rovers.

Meanwhile, Annan Athletic grabbed their second league victory of the campaign with a 3-1 triumph at home to Stirling Albion.

Edinburgh City defeated Stenhousemuir 1-0 on Friday evening.

Only three games took place on Saturday after Cowdenbeath requested their tie with Stranraer be postponed due to a bulk of their players isolating.

However, the lack of fixtures did nothing to dilute the drama across Scotland's bottom tier.

The match of the day was at Station Park with the early pacesetters going head to head.

Matthew Aitken slotted home from the spot after being upended, but the lead lasted just six minutes as Nathan Austin headed home.

The hosts' lead was restored in first-half injury time with a sweeping break finished off by Craig Thomson. However, Austin would strike once more with a close-range finish.

Elgin City took advantage of Stranraer and Stenhousemuir not gaining any points this weekend to record a resounding victory at home to hapless Albion Rovers.

Hester was the hero of the day with a hat-trick within the first 47 minutes to secure his side's first win of the league campaign.

In the division's other match, a deft lob from ex-Kilmarnock man Chris Johnson put Annan into an early lead over Stirling, only for Iain Anderson to add a second a minute later.

Kurtis Roberts pulled one back for the visitors with 17 minutes to play, but Annan were not to be denied with Troy Goss adding a third in the late stages.