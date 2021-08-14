Last updated on .From the section Scottish League One

Queen's Park leapfrogged Dumbarton into top spot in Scotland's League 1 after a fine 3-0 win over Partick Thistle.

Both Montrose and Falkirk join the Glasgow side on seven points at the third-tier summit after wins against Peterhead and Airdrieonians, respectively.

Elsewhere, both Cove Rangers and Clyde registered their first victories of the season with two home wins.

Cove defeated East Fife 5-2 while Clyde beat Alloa Athletic 2-1.

Queen's Park and Dumbarton were both level on four points at the top of the third tier come kick-off, but there was nothing equal about the contest at Firhill.

Simon Murray's 24th-minute finish had the hosts a goal up at the break before Louis Longridge's close-range effort doubled the advantage just after the interval, with Liam Brown's late third capping off an impressive performance.

Montrose's 1-0 win at home to Peterhead - thanks to a second-half Graham Webster penalty - leaves Stewart Petrie's side in second, but level on points with Queen's Park at the top.

The same applies for Paul Sheerin's 10-man Falkirk, who earned a 2-1 win at Airdrie.

Two goals in as many minutes from Callumn Morrison and Aidan Keena had Sheerin's men in control, but a second booking for Steven Hetherington just before half-time gave the hosts a glimmer of hope.

Scott McGill pulled one back, but it was not enough for Ian Murray's side who are still searching for their first win of the season.

Also searching for a first victory are bottom-club East Fife, who suffered a 5-2 drubbing at Cove.

Robbie Leitch opened the scoring for Paul Hartley's side before a Mitch Megginson finish and Rory McAllister penalty had the hosts three up.

East Fife scored a penalty of their own through Connor McManus, but Megginson went on to complete a hat-trick by scoring the fourth and fifth goals for Cove either side of a Kevin Smith consolation.

And finally, Clyde registered their first victory after an entertaining second half with Alloa resulted in a 2-1 win.

After a goalless first half, David Goodwillie opened the scoring just before the hour, but Stefan Scougall levelled 13 minutes later.

However, Goodwillie struck again with a 89th-minute winner to lift Clyde from the foot of the table to sixth.