Ross County v Rangers

|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Celtic
|3
|2
|0
|1
|13
|2
|11
|6
|2
|Hibernian
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|3
|3
|6
|3
|Aberdeen
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|6
|4
|Hearts
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|2
|6
|5
|Motherwell
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|5
|0
|4
|6
|Dundee
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|8
|-5
|4
|7
|Rangers
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|2
|3
|8
|Dundee Utd
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|3
|9
|St Johnstone
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|10
|Ross County
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|1
|11
|St Mirren
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|10
|-7
|1
|12
|Livingston
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|7
|-5
|0
