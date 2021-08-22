Scottish Premiership
DundeeDundee1HibernianHibernian0

Dundee v Hibernian

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Dundee

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameLegzdins
    Average rating

    4.41

  2. Squad number16Player nameElliott
    Average rating

    5.56

  3. Squad number14Player nameAshcroft
    Average rating

    5.74

  4. Squad number4Player nameFontaine
    Average rating

    6.20

  5. Squad number6Player nameMcGhee
    Average rating

    6.27

  6. Squad number8Player nameByrne
    Average rating

    6.27

  7. Squad number24Player nameAnderson
    Average rating

    5.25

  8. Squad number26Player nameAdam
    Average rating

    6.42

  9. Squad number18Player nameMcMullan
    Average rating

    7.00

  10. Squad number35Player nameCummings
    Average rating

    6.63

  11. Squad number17Player nameMcCowan
    Average rating

    6.93

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Hibernian

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMacey
    Average rating

    6.16

  2. Squad number6Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    4.80

  3. Squad number5Player namePorteous
    Average rating

    4.80

  4. Squad number24Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    5.08

  5. Squad number3Player nameDoig
    Average rating

    4.81

  6. Squad number22Player nameDoyle-Hayes
    Average rating

    5.25

  7. Squad number13Player nameGogic
    Average rating

    4.75

  8. Squad number10Player nameBoyle
    Average rating

    5.24

  9. Squad number7Player nameMagennis
    Average rating

    5.46

  10. Squad number18Player nameMurphy
    Average rating

    4.83

  11. Squad number25Player nameScott
    Average rating

    5.85

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Line-ups

Dundee

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Legzdins
  • 16Elliott
  • 14Ashcroft
  • 4Fontaine
  • 6McGhee
  • 8Byrne
  • 24Anderson
  • 26Adam
  • 18McMullan
  • 35Cummings
  • 17McCowan

Substitutes

  • 5Sweeney
  • 10McGowan
  • 11McDaid
  • 19Robertson
  • 20Panter
  • 21Lawlor

Hibernian

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Macey
  • 6McGinn
  • 5Porteous
  • 24McGregor
  • 3Doig
  • 22Doyle-Hayes
  • 13Gogic
  • 10Boyle
  • 7Magennis
  • 18Murphy
  • 25Scott

Substitutes

  • 8Wright
  • 16Stevenson
  • 17MacKay
  • 19Gullan
  • 21Dabrowski
  • 23Allan
  • 32Campbell
Referee:
Alan Muir

Match Stats

Home TeamDundeeAway TeamHibernian
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home5
Away4
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Porteous (Hibernian).

  2. Post update

    Jason Cummings (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Ryan Porteous (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jason Cummings (Dundee).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Darren McGregor.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Adam Legzdins.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. James Scott (Hibernian) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jamie Murphy.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Paul McGinn (Hibernian).

  9. Post update

    Jordan McGhee (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Josh Doig (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Scott (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Josh Doig with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jamie Murphy (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexandros Gogic.

  13. Post update

    Darren McGregor (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Jason Cummings (Dundee).

  15. Post update

    Kyle Magennis (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Charlie Adam (Dundee).

  17. Post update

    Hand ball by Christie Elliott (Dundee).

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Paul McMullan (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Charlie Adam.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Dundee 1, Hibernian 0. Jason Cummings (Dundee) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Charlie Adam with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jason Cummings (Dundee) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luke McCowan.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport