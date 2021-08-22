Dundee v Hibernian

Foul by Ryan Porteous (Hibernian).
Dundee
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameLegzdinsAverage rating
4.41
- Squad number16Player nameElliottAverage rating
5.56
- Squad number14Player nameAshcroftAverage rating
5.74
- Squad number4Player nameFontaineAverage rating
6.20
- Squad number6Player nameMcGheeAverage rating
6.27
- Squad number8Player nameByrneAverage rating
6.27
- Squad number24Player nameAndersonAverage rating
5.25
- Squad number26Player nameAdamAverage rating
6.42
- Squad number18Player nameMcMullanAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number35Player nameCummingsAverage rating
6.63
- Squad number17Player nameMcCowanAverage rating
6.93
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Hibernian
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMaceyAverage rating
6.16
- Squad number6Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
4.80
- Squad number5Player namePorteousAverage rating
4.80
- Squad number24Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
5.08
- Squad number3Player nameDoigAverage rating
4.81
- Squad number22Player nameDoyle-HayesAverage rating
5.25
- Squad number13Player nameGogicAverage rating
4.75
- Squad number10Player nameBoyleAverage rating
5.24
- Squad number7Player nameMagennisAverage rating
5.46
- Squad number18Player nameMurphyAverage rating
4.83
- Squad number25Player nameScottAverage rating
5.85
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Line-ups
Dundee
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Legzdins
- 16Elliott
- 14Ashcroft
- 4Fontaine
- 6McGhee
- 8Byrne
- 24Anderson
- 26Adam
- 18McMullan
- 35Cummings
- 17McCowan
Substitutes
- 5Sweeney
- 10McGowan
- 11McDaid
- 19Robertson
- 20Panter
- 21Lawlor
Hibernian
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Macey
- 6McGinn
- 5Porteous
- 24McGregor
- 3Doig
- 22Doyle-Hayes
- 13Gogic
- 10Boyle
- 7Magennis
- 18Murphy
- 25Scott
Substitutes
- 8Wright
- 16Stevenson
- 17MacKay
- 19Gullan
- 21Dabrowski
- 23Allan
- 32Campbell
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away2
Live Text
Jason Cummings (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Ryan Porteous (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jason Cummings (Dundee).
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Darren McGregor.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Adam Legzdins.
Post update
Attempt saved. James Scott (Hibernian) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jamie Murphy.
Foul by Paul McGinn (Hibernian).
Post update
Jordan McGhee (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Josh Doig (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. James Scott (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Josh Doig with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Jamie Murphy (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexandros Gogic.
Post update
Darren McGregor (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jason Cummings (Dundee).
Post update
Kyle Magennis (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Charlie Adam (Dundee).
Post update
Hand ball by Christie Elliott (Dundee).
Attempt saved. Paul McMullan (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Charlie Adam.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee 1, Hibernian 0. Jason Cummings (Dundee) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Charlie Adam with a cross.
Attempt saved. Jason Cummings (Dundee) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luke McCowan.