Europa Conference League play-off: LASK v St Johnstone Venue: Worthersee Stadion Date: Thursday, 19 August Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: Updates on the BBC Sport website & app

St Johnstone can use last season's domestic cup double as inspiration for their Europa Conference League play-off against LASK, says manager Callum Davidson.

The Perth side claimed the League Cup and Scottish Cup to qualify for Europe.

After losing 4-2 on aggregate to Galatasaray in the Europa League, they play LASK for a place in the Europa Conference League group stages.

"I think the players realise and know how big a game this is," said Davidson.

"Last year they managed to do the unbelievable by winning the cup double, so they know it is in the realms of possibility.

"Some of the younger ones may not realise how big an occasion it is, but these chances don't come around all that often especially for a team like St Johnstone. They will be going all out to try and get a result."

Team news

David Wotherspoon has not travelled to Austria as he continues to isolate having been identified as a close contact of someone with Covid-19, but Glenn Middleton is now eligible to play.

The club are still working on getting a visa for Finnish striker Eetu Vertainen.

What do we know about LASK?

The Linz side do not represent a significant drop in quality from Galatasaray, given their recent Europa League pedigree.

Last season they finished third in a high-scoring group behind Tottenham and Royal Antwerp, but managed to draw 3-3 with the former at home. The year before, they topped a section containing Sporting of Portugal, and PSV of the Netherlands, before losing to Manchester United in the last 16.

On the plus side for Davidson's men, LASK have only won one of their opening four Austrian Bundesliga games having finished fourth last term.

Last season's top scorer Johannes Eggestein is no longer at the club after his loan spell ended, while impressive winger Andreas Gruber is out injured.

What they said

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "LASK were very good last year in the league, had some great results, got to last year's cup final, they are a very good team, a very strong team.

"So we will be underdogs but we will go into the game tomorrow trying to replicate the performance we had in Istanbul. That made the players believe they can compete at this level."