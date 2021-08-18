Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Allan McGregor has been in goal for Rangers' European matches but sat out domestic games

Europa League play-off: Rangers v Alashkert Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Thursday, 19 August Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Updates on the BBC Sport website & app

Rangers are on the brink of signing a midfielder, says manager Steven Gerrard, who denied centre-back Nikola Katic is set to leave permanently.

Forward Fashion Sakala and midfielders John Lundstram and Nnamdi Ofoborh - who has yet to play due to a heart issue - have joined Rangers this summer.

The Scottish champions host Alashkert in the first leg of their Europa League play-off on Thursday.

"We're trying to make an addition in midfield," Gerrard said.

"The progress is really good, it's strong, I'm hoping to have some news in the coming days. We might have something to say by Thursday's game."

Gerrard will sanction a loan exit for Croatia international Katic, who has made his comeback in Rangers 'B' team after missing all of last season following knee surgery.

"We're having discussions with Niko now to find the best solution for him in the coming months," Gerrard said. "He needs to play and I can't guarantee him games at the moment.

"In terms of people writing his future off at Ibrox and saying he's going to be sold, that's wide of the mark."

Having been knocked out of Champions League qualifying by Malmo, Rangers are bidding to reach the Europa League group stage for the fourth season running.

The Ibrox side, who have made the last 16 in the previous two campaigns, would drop into the inaugural Europa Conference groups if they lose to the Armenians.

Team news

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara serves the final game of his three-match European suspension and will be available for the return leg in Armenia. However, forward and top scorer Kemar Roofe still has two games of his ban to serve.

Although Jon McLaughlin has tended goal for all three of Rangers' domestic matches so far this season, Allan McGregor played both legs of the Champions League qualifying defeat by Malmo.

What do we know about Alashkert?

The Armenians began the season in Champions League qualifying, overcoming The New Saints of Wales before falling to Sherriff Tiraspol.

They then edged past Kazakhstan's Kairat Almaty 3-2 in the Europa League third qualifying round but have fared poorly in domestic competition with two defeats and no goals scored, losing 2-0 at home to Van at the weekend.

What they said

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "We just play what's in front of us first and foremost, we don't have to worry about the second leg or the Old Firm or Ross County.

"We have to worry about putting out a strong team and getting a real positive result that sets us up for next week."