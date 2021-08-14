Lisa Evans: West Ham sign Scotland midfielder on loan from Arsenal
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
West Ham have signed Scotland midfielder Lisa Evans from Arsenal on a season-long loan.
The 29-year-old, who can also play at wing-back, has been with Arsenal for four years and has made 62 appearances.
She was in their 2018-19 title-winning squad and could make her West Ham debut in their Women's Super League season opener at Brighton on 5 September.
"The move came about pretty quickly. It was an opportunity that was too good to turn down," Evans said.
