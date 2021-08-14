Last updated on .From the section European Football

Real Madrid club president Florentino Perez was - according to Spanish media reports - interested in a move to England's Premier League

Real Madrid say reports the club has looked in to leaving La Liga for the Premier League are "completely false, absurd and impossible".

On Saturday, Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo external-link said Real had been "studying for weeks" the possibility of leaving Spain's top flight.

It added that club president Florentino Perez's favoured option was the Premier League but information had also been compiled on Serie A and the Bundesliga.

Real denied the reports in a statement.

It added such information "only intends to disturb, once more, the day to day of our club".

The reports come days after Real launched lawsuits against La Liga president Javier Tebas over a 2.7bn euro (£2.3bn) investment in the league from CVC Capital Partners.

Real, Juventus and Barcelona are the only sides not to have renounced the breakaway European Super League and have reiterated their intention to "keep developing the Super League project".

Real have debts of around £1bn, as do Barca and fellow La Liga side Atletico Madrid.