Capacity crowds return for first Premier League Saturday of 2021-22 season

Fred, Manchester United, Leeds United, goal, Old Trafford
Manchester United fans could not have wished for a better result in their opening game as the Red Devils beat old rivals Leeds 5-1

After 19 months of empty seats and eerily quiet stadiums, capacity crowds returned in force on the first Saturday of the new Premier League season.

Social distancing measures at sporting venues were lifted following the easing of Covid restrictions in England on 19 July.

Brentford stunned Arsenal on a thunderous night in west London on Friday, and the atmosphere was no less buoyant around the grounds on Saturday.

Speaking after his side's victory over Leeds at Old Trafford, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said the return of supporters "creates and sets the mood".

"You get the butterflies again," added the Norwegian. "Suddenly it's a game that matters.

"We felt extra responsibility because it's been so long without them. They mean so much to us. To have that love from the fans is so important."

Here's how supporters up and down the country celebrated their return.

Manchester United, Leeds United, Premier League, Old Trafford fans
Old Trafford was packed for the day's early kick-off between old rivals Manchester United and Leeds
Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United, Old Trafford
The stadium erupted when Bruno Fernandes broke the deadlock on the half-hour mark
Turf Moor, fans, Burnley, Brighton & Hove Albion, match programme
A Burnley fan immerses himself in the Clarets' matchday programme prior to the game against Brighton
Chelsea, Crystal Palace, fans, Stamford Bridge
At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea fans young and old were desperate to get their first glimpse of the 2020-21 Champions League winners, who took on Crystal Palace
Everton, Southampton, fans, Goodison Park
Supporters flocked to Goodison Park to see Everton host Southampton in Rafael Benitez's first Premier League game in charge of the Toffees
Leicester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers, King Power Stadium, fans
2020-21 FA Cup winners Leicester City hosted Wolverhampton Wanderers at King Power Stadium
Watford, Aston Villa, Vicarage Road, fans
At Vicarage Road, Watford supporters were hoping to see the Hornets beat Aston Villa in their first game back in the Premier League
