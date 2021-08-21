Scottish League Two
ElginElgin City1ForfarForfar Athletic1

Elgin City v Forfar Athletic

Line-ups

Elgin

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1McHale
  • 2CooneyBooked at 48mins
  • 5LittleSubstituted forNicolsonat 17'minutes
  • 4McHardyBooked at 40mins
  • 3SparkBooked at 87mins
  • 10DingwallSubstituted forSopelat 71'minutes
  • 7Dingwall
  • 6MacEwanSubstituted forMailerat 45'minutes
  • 11O'KeefeSubstituted forMacBeathat 82'minutes
  • 8Cameron
  • 9Hester

Substitutes

  • 12Lawrence
  • 14Allen
  • 15Sopel
  • 16Mailer
  • 17MacBeath
  • 18Machado
  • 19Nicolson
  • 20Peters
  • 21Hoban

Forfar

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Meechan
  • 4Anderson
  • 19MunroBooked at 87mins
  • 3Strachan
  • 7Thomson
  • 10Slater
  • 14ThomasBooked at 87mins
  • 24CrossanSubstituted forDorisat 84'minutes
  • 9AitkenSubstituted forShepherdat 68'minutes
  • 17McCluskeySubstituted forAndersonat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Travis
  • 11Anderson
  • 12Doris
  • 18Shepherd
  • 20Harkins
  • 21Sanderson
  • 23Irvine
Referee:
Peter Stuart
Attendance:
633

Match Stats

Home TeamElginAway TeamForfar
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home6
Away11
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home15
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Russell Dingwall (Elgin City).

  2. Post update

    Grant Anderson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Booking

    Euan Spark (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Booking

    Andy Munro (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Booking

    Archie Thomas (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Angus Mailer (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Archie Thomas (Forfar Athletic).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Joel MacBeath (Elgin City).

  9. Post update

    Luke Strachan (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Steven Doris replaces PJ Crossan.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Scott Shepherd (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Elgin City. Joel MacBeath replaces Conor O'Keefe.

  13. Post update

    Conor O'Keefe (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Craig Thomson (Forfar Athletic).

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andy Munro (Forfar Athletic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Euan Spark.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Archie Thomas (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Brian Cameron (Elgin City).

  19. Post update

    Archie Thomas (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Kane Hester (Elgin City).

