Elgin City v Forfar Athletic

Foul by Russell Dingwall (Elgin City).
Line-ups
Elgin
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1McHale
- 2CooneyBooked at 48mins
- 5LittleSubstituted forNicolsonat 17'minutes
- 4McHardyBooked at 40mins
- 3SparkBooked at 87mins
- 10DingwallSubstituted forSopelat 71'minutes
- 7Dingwall
- 6MacEwanSubstituted forMailerat 45'minutes
- 11O'KeefeSubstituted forMacBeathat 82'minutes
- 8Cameron
- 9Hester
Substitutes
- 12Lawrence
- 14Allen
- 15Sopel
- 16Mailer
- 17MacBeath
- 18Machado
- 19Nicolson
- 20Peters
- 21Hoban
Forfar
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McCallum
- 2Meechan
- 4Anderson
- 19MunroBooked at 87mins
- 3Strachan
- 7Thomson
- 10Slater
- 14ThomasBooked at 87mins
- 24CrossanSubstituted forDorisat 84'minutes
- 9AitkenSubstituted forShepherdat 68'minutes
- 17McCluskeySubstituted forAndersonat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Travis
- 11Anderson
- 12Doris
- 18Shepherd
- 20Harkins
- 21Sanderson
- 23Irvine
- Referee:
- Peter Stuart
- Attendance:
- 633
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Grant Anderson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Euan Spark (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Andy Munro (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Archie Thomas (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Angus Mailer (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Archie Thomas (Forfar Athletic).
Post update
Foul by Joel MacBeath (Elgin City).
Post update
Luke Strachan (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Steven Doris replaces PJ Crossan.
Post update
Attempt saved. Scott Shepherd (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Joel MacBeath replaces Conor O'Keefe.
Post update
Conor O'Keefe (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Craig Thomson (Forfar Athletic).
Post update
Attempt missed. Andy Munro (Forfar Athletic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Euan Spark.
Post update
Attempt missed. Archie Thomas (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Post update
Foul by Brian Cameron (Elgin City).
Post update
Archie Thomas (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Kane Hester (Elgin City).