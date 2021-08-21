Scottish League Two
StranraerStranraer0StirlingStirling Albion3

Stranraer v Stirling Albion

Line-ups

Stranraer

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 34Lyle
  • 22McIntosh
  • 15Ross
  • 2RobertsonBooked at 63mins
  • 3Burns
  • 4Langan
  • 8Gallagher
  • 14Walker
  • 20YatesSubstituted forMooreat 71'minutes
  • 11WoodsSubstituted forDuffyat 45'minutes
  • 9N'GoySubstituted forRennieat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Sonkur
  • 17Moore
  • 19Rennie
  • 24Duffy
  • 27Scullion

Stirling

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Currie
  • 2McGeachie
  • 5McGregorBooked at 68mins
  • 4Cummins
  • 3McNiffSubstituted forSummersat 67'minutes
  • 8Roberts
  • 6GrantSubstituted forBannerat 79'minutes
  • 11FlanaganSubstituted forHeaverat 86'minutes
  • 7Carrick
  • 10LeitchSubstituted forScallyat 79'minutes
  • 23MackinSubstituted forBikeyat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Bikey
  • 12Banner
  • 14Summers
  • 15Heaver
  • 16Scally
  • 17Law
  • 18Omar
  • 19Moore
  • 20Creaney
Referee:
Barry Cook

Match Stats

Home TeamStranraerAway TeamStirling
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home6
Away23
Shots on Target
Home1
Away11
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away18

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Darryl Duffy (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.

  2. Post update

    Darryl Duffy (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Adam Cummins (Stirling Albion).

  4. Post update

    Josh Walker (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Banner (Stirling Albion).

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dylan Bikey (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Stirling Albion. Sean Heaver replaces Nathan Flanagan.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Stirling Albion. Dylan Bikey replaces Dylan Mackin.

  9. Post update

    Josh Walker (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Nathan Flanagan (Stirling Albion).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nathan Flanagan (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from long range on the left misses to the right.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Stranraer. Josh Rennie replaces Emile Kpama N'Goy.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Stirling Albion. Kyle Banner replaces Ray Grant.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Stirling Albion. Daniel Scally replaces Jack Leitch.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Scott Robertson (Stranraer) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  16. Post update

    Darryl Duffy (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Ray Grant (Stirling Albion).

  18. Post update

    Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Curtis Lyle.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dale Carrick (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dylan Mackin (Stirling Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

