Kelty Hearts v Edinburgh City

Substitution, Edinburgh City. Scott Reekie replaces Ciaran Brian.
Line-ups
Kelty Hearts
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Jamieson
- 14Philp
- 5Hooper
- 25O'Ware
- 16McNab
- 12Tidser
- 19BarronSubstituted forBlackat 86'minutes
- 11Higginbotham
- 10Barjonas
- 7CardleBooked at 59mins
- 9AustinSubstituted forAgyemanat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Black
- 3Peggie
- 15Russell
- 20Donaldson
- 22Agyeman
- 26Finnan
Edinburgh City
Formation 4-4-2
- 21Schwake
- 22BrianSubstituted forReekieat 86'minutes
- 4HamiltonSubstituted forBronskyat 77'minutes
- 14Toshney
- 30Crane
- 9See
- 6JardineSubstituted forKaneat 59'minutesBooked at 61mins
- 8Tapping
- 3McIntyreSubstituted forHiltonat 45'minutes
- 26Robertson
- 19ShanleyBooked at 12minsSubstituted forHandlingat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Goodfellow
- 2Reekie
- 5Bronsky
- 10Handling
- 11Hilton
- 16Kane
- Referee:
- Steven Reid
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away0
- Corners
- Home11
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away13
Live Text
Substitution, Kelty Hearts. Alfredo Agyeman replaces Nathan Austin.
Substitution, Kelty Hearts. Andrew Black replaces Connor Barron.
Corner, Kelty Hearts. Conceded by Stephen Bronsky.
Kallum Higginbotham (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ouzy See (Edinburgh City).
Attempt missed. Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Robbie McNab (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by John Robertson (Edinburgh City).
Foul by Connor Barron (Kelty Hearts).
Post update
Ouzy See (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution, Edinburgh City. Stephen Bronsky replaces Lee Hamilton.
Corner, Kelty Hearts. Conceded by Chris Kane.
Attempt blocked. Jamie Barjonas (Kelty Hearts) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.
Attempt missed. Kallum Higginbotham (Kelty Hearts) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Kelty Hearts. Conceded by James Hilton.
Corner, Kelty Hearts. Conceded by Lewis Toshney.
Attempt missed. Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Connor Barron (Kelty Hearts).
Post update
James Hilton (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.