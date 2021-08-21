Scottish League Two
Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts1Edinburgh CityEdinburgh City0

Kelty Hearts v Edinburgh City

Line-ups

Kelty Hearts

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Jamieson
  • 14Philp
  • 5Hooper
  • 25O'Ware
  • 16McNab
  • 12Tidser
  • 19BarronSubstituted forBlackat 86'minutes
  • 11Higginbotham
  • 10Barjonas
  • 7CardleBooked at 59mins
  • 9AustinSubstituted forAgyemanat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Black
  • 3Peggie
  • 15Russell
  • 20Donaldson
  • 22Agyeman
  • 26Finnan

Edinburgh City

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Schwake
  • 22BrianSubstituted forReekieat 86'minutes
  • 4HamiltonSubstituted forBronskyat 77'minutes
  • 14Toshney
  • 30Crane
  • 9See
  • 6JardineSubstituted forKaneat 59'minutesBooked at 61mins
  • 8Tapping
  • 3McIntyreSubstituted forHiltonat 45'minutes
  • 26Robertson
  • 19ShanleyBooked at 12minsSubstituted forHandlingat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Goodfellow
  • 2Reekie
  • 5Bronsky
  • 10Handling
  • 11Hilton
  • 16Kane
Referee:
Steven Reid

Match Stats

Home TeamKelty HeartsAway TeamEdinburgh City
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home11
Away4
Shots on Target
Home5
Away0
Corners
Home11
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away13

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Edinburgh City. Scott Reekie replaces Ciaran Brian.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Kelty Hearts. Alfredo Agyeman replaces Nathan Austin.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Kelty Hearts. Andrew Black replaces Connor Barron.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Kelty Hearts. Conceded by Stephen Bronsky.

  5. Post update

    Kallum Higginbotham (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Ouzy See (Edinburgh City).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  8. Post update

    Robbie McNab (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by John Robertson (Edinburgh City).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Connor Barron (Kelty Hearts).

  11. Post update

    Ouzy See (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Edinburgh City. Stephen Bronsky replaces Lee Hamilton.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Kelty Hearts. Conceded by Chris Kane.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jamie Barjonas (Kelty Hearts) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kallum Higginbotham (Kelty Hearts) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Kelty Hearts. Conceded by James Hilton.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Kelty Hearts. Conceded by Lewis Toshney.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Connor Barron (Kelty Hearts).

  20. Post update

    James Hilton (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

