Scottish League Two
AlbionAlbion Rovers0Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic1

Albion Rovers v Annan Athletic

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Albion

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Binnie
  • 2Lynas
  • 4El-Zubaidi
  • 5McGowanSubstituted forRobinsonat 69'minutes
  • 3Fagan
  • 7Wilson
  • 6LeslieBooked at 4mins
  • 8Wilson
  • 11Reilly
  • 9DohertyBooked at 77mins
  • 10ByrneSubstituted forStevensonat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Robinson
  • 14Roberts
  • 15Fernie
  • 16McKernon
  • 17Smith
  • 18Dolan
  • 19Wilson
  • 20Wright
  • 21Stevenson

Annan Athletic

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Barnes
  • 5Douglas
  • 6Swinglehurst
  • 3Lowdon
  • 11Johnston
  • 4Moxon
  • 8Docherty
  • 7Wallace
  • 9SmithBooked at 58mins
  • 10AndersonBooked at 50mins

Substitutes

  • 12Adamson
  • 14Goss
  • 15Birch
  • 16Hunter
  • 17Purdue
  • 18McCartney
  • 19Fleming
  • 20Steele
Referee:
George Calder

Match Stats

Home TeamAlbionAway TeamAnnan Athletic
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home11
Away6
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Charlie Reilly (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Charlie Barnes (Annan Athletic).

  3. Post update

    Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Aron Lynas.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Albion Rovers. Ryan Stevenson replaces Declan Byrne.

  6. Booking

    Kyle Doherty (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Doherty (Albion Rovers).

  8. Post update

    Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Sean Fagan.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Albion Rovers. Alfie Robinson replaces James McGowan because of an injury.

  11. Post update

    Foul by David Wilson (Albion Rovers).

  12. Post update

    Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Cameron Binnie.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dominic Docherty (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  15. Post update

    Cameron Binnie (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Iain Anderson (Annan Athletic).

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jamie Leslie (Albion Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Jordan Lowdon.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Aldin El-Zubaidi (Albion Rovers).

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories