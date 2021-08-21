Albion Rovers v Annan Athletic

Charlie Reilly (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Albion
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Binnie
- 2Lynas
- 4El-Zubaidi
- 5McGowanSubstituted forRobinsonat 69'minutes
- 3Fagan
- 7Wilson
- 6LeslieBooked at 4mins
- 8Wilson
- 11Reilly
- 9DohertyBooked at 77mins
- 10ByrneSubstituted forStevensonat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Robinson
- 14Roberts
- 15Fernie
- 16McKernon
- 17Smith
- 18Dolan
- 19Wilson
- 20Wright
- 21Stevenson
Annan Athletic
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Fleming
- 2Barnes
- 5Douglas
- 6Swinglehurst
- 3Lowdon
- 11Johnston
- 4Moxon
- 8Docherty
- 7Wallace
- 9SmithBooked at 58mins
- 10AndersonBooked at 50mins
Substitutes
- 12Adamson
- 14Goss
- 15Birch
- 16Hunter
- 17Purdue
- 18McCartney
- 19Fleming
- 20Steele
George Calder
- George Calder
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away11
Foul by Charlie Barnes (Annan Athletic).
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Aron Lynas.
Attempt missed. Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Ryan Stevenson replaces Declan Byrne.
Kyle Doherty (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Kyle Doherty (Albion Rovers).
Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Sean Fagan.
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Alfie Robinson replaces James McGowan because of an injury.
Foul by David Wilson (Albion Rovers).
Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Cameron Binnie.
Attempt saved. Dominic Docherty (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Cameron Binnie (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Iain Anderson (Annan Athletic).
Attempt saved. Jamie Leslie (Albion Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Jordan Lowdon.
Attempt saved. Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Aldin El-Zubaidi (Albion Rovers).