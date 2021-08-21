Peterhead v Airdrieonians

Ryan Conroy (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Line-ups
Peterhead
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Long
- 15Strachan
- 5Brown
- 4McDonald
- 3ConroyBooked at 69mins
- 8Brown
- 6FerrySubstituted forBrownat 71'minutes
- 2Mulligan
- 7RitchieSubstituted forCameronat 65'minutes
- 14Payne
- 99LyleSubstituted forMcLeanat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 9McLean
- 10Cameron
- 16Kesson
- 18Brown
- 19Musanhu
- 27Wilson
Airdrieonians
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Currie
- 6Fordyce
- 8Agnew
- 15McDonald
- 23McGill
- 7McCabe
- 24McGill
- 21Frizzell
- 11Smith
- 10Easton
- 9GallagherSubstituted forKouider-Aïssaat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Ritchie
- 18Cantley
- 20Caves
- 22Kouider-Aïssa
- Referee:
- Calum Scott
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away9
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away9
Live Text
Foul by Salim Kouider-Aïssa (Airdrieonians).
Attempt missed. Gabriel McGill (Airdrieonians) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Brett Long.
Attempt saved. Dylan Easton (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Ryan Conroy.
Attempt blocked. Callum Smith (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Jordon Brown (Peterhead).
Dylan Easton (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Jordon Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Salim Kouider-Aïssa (Airdrieonians).
Attempt blocked. Callum Smith (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Peterhead 1, Airdrieonians 3. Scott Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner following a corner.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Adam Frizzell.
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Salim Kouider-Aïssa replaces Calum Gallagher.
Attempt missed. Scott Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Ryan Conroy (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Callum Smith (Airdrieonians).
Goal!
Goal! Peterhead 0, Airdrieonians 3. Gabriel McGill (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Calum Gallagher.
Foul by Scott Brown (Peterhead).