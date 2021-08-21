Scottish League One
PeterheadPeterhead1AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians3

Peterhead v Airdrieonians

Line-ups

Peterhead

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Long
  • 15Strachan
  • 5Brown
  • 4McDonald
  • 3ConroyBooked at 69mins
  • 8Brown
  • 6FerrySubstituted forBrownat 71'minutes
  • 2Mulligan
  • 7RitchieSubstituted forCameronat 65'minutes
  • 14Payne
  • 99LyleSubstituted forMcLeanat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9McLean
  • 10Cameron
  • 16Kesson
  • 18Brown
  • 19Musanhu
  • 27Wilson

Airdrieonians

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Currie
  • 6Fordyce
  • 8Agnew
  • 15McDonald
  • 23McGill
  • 7McCabe
  • 24McGill
  • 21Frizzell
  • 11Smith
  • 10Easton
  • 9GallagherSubstituted forKouider-Aïssaat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Ritchie
  • 18Cantley
  • 20Caves
  • 22Kouider-Aïssa
Referee:
Calum Scott

Match Stats

Home TeamPeterheadAway TeamAirdrieonians
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home9
Away16
Shots on Target
Home3
Away9
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home14
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Ryan Conroy (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Salim Kouider-Aïssa (Airdrieonians).

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gabriel McGill (Airdrieonians) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Brett Long.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dylan Easton (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Ryan Conroy.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Callum Smith (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Jordon Brown (Peterhead).

  9. Post update

    Dylan Easton (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Jordon Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Salim Kouider-Aïssa (Airdrieonians).

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Callum Smith (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Peterhead 1, Airdrieonians 3. Scott Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Adam Frizzell.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Airdrieonians. Salim Kouider-Aïssa replaces Calum Gallagher.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Scott Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.

  17. Post update

    Ryan Conroy (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Callum Smith (Airdrieonians).

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Peterhead 0, Airdrieonians 3. Gabriel McGill (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Calum Gallagher.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Scott Brown (Peterhead).

