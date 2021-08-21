Falkirk v Clyde

Substitution, Falkirk. Ben Weekes replaces Craig McGuffie.
Line-ups
Falkirk
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Mutch
- 6Miller
- 4Hall
- 3Dixon
- 15McCann
- 16RossSubstituted forKrasniqiat 65'minutes
- 21Telfer
- 10Nesbitt
- 7Morrison
- 17KeenaSubstituted forWilsonat 79'minutes
- 11McGuffieSubstituted forWeekesat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Krasniqi
- 12Martin
- 14Wilson
- 18Ompreon
- 23Weekes
- 24Williamson
- 25Lemon
Clyde
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Mitchell
- 19Munro
- 24Elsdon
- 5Rumsby
- 2Mortimer
- 8CuddihySubstituted forAndrewat 76'minutes
- 14NicollSubstituted forJonesat 61'minutes
- 4Gomis
- 25KennedySubstituted forDochertyat 85'minutes
- 9Goodwillie
- 10Cunningham
Substitutes
- 6Balatoni
- 12Docherty
- 17Jones
- 21Bradley-Hurst
- 23Andrew
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
- Attendance:
- 3,545
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away12
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Mark Docherty replaces Paul Kennedy because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Jamie Wilson replaces Aidan Keena.
Post update
Attempt saved. Charlie Telfer (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Ernaldo Krasniqi (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Scott Rumsby (Clyde).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Aidan Keena (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Owen Andrew replaces Barry Cuddihy because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt missed. Craig McGuffie (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Post update
Aidan Keena (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Matthew Elsdon (Clyde).
Post update
Attempt missed. Aidan Keena (Falkirk) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Goal! Falkirk 2, Clyde 0. Callumn Morrison (Falkirk) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Penalty Falkirk. Aidan Keena draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Scott Rumsby (Clyde) after a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Ernaldo Krasniqi replaces Sebastian Ross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Craig McGuffie (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Rob Jones replaces Kevin Nicoll.
Post update
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Kevin Nicoll.
Post update
Attempt missed. Callumn Morrison (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.