East Fife v Montrose

Attempt saved. Graham Webster (Montrose) right footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.
Line-ups
East Fife
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Gallacher
- 12Mercer
- 5Dunlop
- 3HigginsBooked at 37mins
- 8Slattery
- 6McManusBooked at 78mins
- 19Higgins
- 2Dunsmore
- 10SmithSubstituted forOsei-Bonsuat 75'minutes
- 14WattSubstituted forBrownat 75'minutes
- 9ConnellSubstituted forSempleat 45+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Denholm
- 15Brown
- 16Semple
- 17Steele
- 18Newton
- 20Osei-Bonsu
- 21Campbell
Montrose
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Fleming
- 2Ballantyne
- 4Allan
- 14Dillon
- 3Steeves
- 6MassonBooked at 49minsSubstituted forWatsonat 78'minutes
- 15Whatley
- 12AntoniazziSubstituted forWaddellat 67'minutes
- 7Webster
- 11LyonsBooked at 73mins
- 10MilneSubstituted forCallaghanat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Waddell
- 8Watson
- 16Johnston
- 17Quinn
- 19Callaghan
- 21Lennox
- 22Brown
- Referee:
- Chris Graham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Paul Watson replaces Terry Masson.
Booking
Connor McManus (East Fife) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Liam Callaghan (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Connor McManus (East Fife).
Goal!
Goal! East Fife 0, Montrose 2. Cammy Ballantyne (Montrose) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Blair Lyons.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Andrew Osei-Bonsu replaces Kevin Smith.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Sean Brown replaces Liam Watt.
Booking
Blair Lyons (Montrose) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Daniel Higgins (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Blair Lyons (Montrose).
Post update
Attempt missed. Scott Mercer (East Fife) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is just a bit too high.
Post update
Hand ball by Andrew Steeves (Montrose).
Post update
Attempt missed. Graham Webster (Montrose) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Liam Callaghan replaces Lewis Milne because of an injury.
Post update
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Patrick Slattery.
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Kerr Waddell replaces Christian Antoniazzi.
Post update
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Patrick Slattery.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Liam Watt (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Liam Watt (East Fife).