Scottish League One
East FifeEast Fife0MontroseMontrose2

East Fife v Montrose

Line-ups

East Fife

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Gallacher
  • 12Mercer
  • 5Dunlop
  • 3HigginsBooked at 37mins
  • 8Slattery
  • 6McManusBooked at 78mins
  • 19Higgins
  • 2Dunsmore
  • 10SmithSubstituted forOsei-Bonsuat 75'minutes
  • 14WattSubstituted forBrownat 75'minutes
  • 9ConnellSubstituted forSempleat 45+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Denholm
  • 15Brown
  • 16Semple
  • 17Steele
  • 18Newton
  • 20Osei-Bonsu
  • 21Campbell

Montrose

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 4Allan
  • 14Dillon
  • 3Steeves
  • 6MassonBooked at 49minsSubstituted forWatsonat 78'minutes
  • 15Whatley
  • 12AntoniazziSubstituted forWaddellat 67'minutes
  • 7Webster
  • 11LyonsBooked at 73mins
  • 10MilneSubstituted forCallaghanat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Waddell
  • 8Watson
  • 16Johnston
  • 17Quinn
  • 19Callaghan
  • 21Lennox
  • 22Brown
Referee:
Chris Graham

Match Stats

Home TeamEast FifeAway TeamMontrose
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home9
Away11
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home9
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Graham Webster (Montrose) right footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Montrose. Paul Watson replaces Terry Masson.

  3. Booking

    Connor McManus (East Fife) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Liam Callaghan (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Connor McManus (East Fife).

  6. Goal!

    Goal! East Fife 0, Montrose 2. Cammy Ballantyne (Montrose) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Blair Lyons.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, East Fife. Andrew Osei-Bonsu replaces Kevin Smith.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, East Fife. Sean Brown replaces Liam Watt.

  9. Booking

    Blair Lyons (Montrose) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Post update

    Daniel Higgins (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Blair Lyons (Montrose).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Scott Mercer (East Fife) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is just a bit too high.

  13. Post update

    Hand ball by Andrew Steeves (Montrose).

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Graham Webster (Montrose) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Montrose. Liam Callaghan replaces Lewis Milne because of an injury.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Patrick Slattery.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Montrose. Kerr Waddell replaces Christian Antoniazzi.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Patrick Slattery.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Liam Watt (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Liam Watt (East Fife).

