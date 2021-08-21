Dumbarton v Cove Rangers

Goal! Dumbarton 1, Cove Rangers 3. Rory McAllister (Cove Rangers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Line-ups
Dumbarton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Ramsbottom
- 4LynchBooked at 70mins
- 2McGeeverBooked at 84mins
- 5Buchanan
- 3Boyle
- 6CarswellBooked at 60minsSubstituted forStokesat 80'minutes
- 18Paton
- 11MacLeanBooked at 51minsSubstituted forSchiavoneat 81'minutes
- 19Wilson
- 28HopkirkSubstituted forDuthieat 73'minutes
- 9Orsi
Substitutes
- 7Duthie
- 10Stokes
- 20Muir
- 21Trialist
- 22McKnight
- 25Schiavone
Cove Rangers
Formation 4-4-2
- 23Gourlay
- 2NeillSubstituted forAndersonat 77'minutes
- 5Ross
- 6Strachan
- 3Milne
- 8Yule
- 4ScullySubstituted forMcIntoshat 77'minutes
- 16VigursBooked at 76mins
- 20LeitchSubstituted forMassonat 78'minutes
- 9MegginsonBooked at 75mins
- 13McAllister
Substitutes
- 1McKenzie
- 7Watson
- 10Masson
- 11McIntosh
- 15Anderson
- Referee:
- Duncan Williams
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home9
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Booking
Ryan McGeever (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Ryan McGeever (Dumbarton) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty Cove Rangers. Rory McAllister draws a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Ryan Schiavone replaces Ross MacLean.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Eoghan Stokes replaces Stuart Carswell.
Post update
Callum Wilson (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Scott Ross (Cove Rangers).
Substitution
Substitution, Cove Rangers. Jamie Masson replaces Robbie Leitch.
Substitution
Substitution, Cove Rangers. Jevan Anderson replaces Morgyn Neill.
Substitution
Substitution, Cove Rangers. Leighton McIntosh replaces Connor Scully.
Booking
Iain Vigurs (Cove Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Kalvin Orsi (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Morgyn Neill (Cove Rangers).
Booking
Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Callum Wilson (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Scott Ross (Cove Rangers).
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Conner Duthie replaces David Hopkirk.
Post update
Edin Lynch (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers).