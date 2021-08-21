Scottish League One
DumbartonDumbarton1Cove RangersCove Rangers3

Dumbarton v Cove Rangers

Line-ups

Dumbarton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ramsbottom
  • 4LynchBooked at 70mins
  • 2McGeeverBooked at 84mins
  • 5Buchanan
  • 3Boyle
  • 6CarswellBooked at 60minsSubstituted forStokesat 80'minutes
  • 18Paton
  • 11MacLeanBooked at 51minsSubstituted forSchiavoneat 81'minutes
  • 19Wilson
  • 28HopkirkSubstituted forDuthieat 73'minutes
  • 9Orsi

Substitutes

  • 7Duthie
  • 10Stokes
  • 20Muir
  • 21Trialist
  • 22McKnight
  • 25Schiavone

Cove Rangers

Formation 4-4-2

  • 23Gourlay
  • 2NeillSubstituted forAndersonat 77'minutes
  • 5Ross
  • 6Strachan
  • 3Milne
  • 8Yule
  • 4ScullySubstituted forMcIntoshat 77'minutes
  • 16VigursBooked at 76mins
  • 20LeitchSubstituted forMassonat 78'minutes
  • 9MegginsonBooked at 75mins
  • 13McAllister

Substitutes

  • 1McKenzie
  • 7Watson
  • 10Masson
  • 11McIntosh
  • 15Anderson
Referee:
Duncan Williams

Match Stats

Home TeamDumbartonAway TeamCove Rangers
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home5
Away7
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home9
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Goal! Dumbarton 1, Cove Rangers 3. Rory McAllister (Cove Rangers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  2. Booking

    Ryan McGeever (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card.

  3. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Ryan McGeever (Dumbarton) after a foul in the penalty area.

  4. Post update

    Penalty Cove Rangers. Rory McAllister draws a foul in the penalty area.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Dumbarton. Ryan Schiavone replaces Ross MacLean.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Dumbarton. Eoghan Stokes replaces Stuart Carswell.

  7. Post update

    Callum Wilson (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Scott Ross (Cove Rangers).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Cove Rangers. Jamie Masson replaces Robbie Leitch.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Cove Rangers. Jevan Anderson replaces Morgyn Neill.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Cove Rangers. Leighton McIntosh replaces Connor Scully.

  12. Booking

    Iain Vigurs (Cove Rangers) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Post update

    Kalvin Orsi (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Morgyn Neill (Cove Rangers).

  15. Booking

    Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Post update

    Callum Wilson (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Scott Ross (Cove Rangers).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Dumbarton. Conner Duthie replaces David Hopkirk.

  19. Post update

    Edin Lynch (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers).

