Scottish League One
AlloaAlloa Athletic1Queen's ParkQueen's Park1

Alloa Athletic v Queen's Park

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Alloa

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Hutton
  • 8Robertson
  • 6Durnan
  • 5Graham
  • 2TaggartSubstituted forMendyat 63'minutes
  • 4HowieBooked at 34mins
  • 19Niang
  • 12Scougall
  • 7CawleySubstituted forKingat 45'minutes
  • 11Boyd
  • 18SammonSubstituted forO'Donnellat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Trouten
  • 14Lamont
  • 16King
  • 20O'Donnell
  • 21McDowall
  • 23Mendy
  • 25Webster

Queen's Park

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1MuirBooked at 11mins
  • 24DoyleBooked at 77mins
  • 6Morrison
  • 19Fox
  • 3Robson
  • 22ThomsonBooked at 80mins
  • 21Gillespie
  • 14MooreSubstituted forMcHughat 74'minutes
  • 10Brown
  • 7LongridgeBooked at 42mins
  • 23Murray

Substitutes

  • 4Kilday
  • 8Lyon
  • 9McHugh
  • 12Ferrie
  • 15Gillies
  • 16Yeats
  • 18Biggar
Referee:
Chris Fordyce
Attendance:
610

Match Stats

Home TeamAlloaAway TeamQueen's Park
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home8
Away12
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away9
Fouls
Home8
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Louis Longridge (Queen's Park) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top left corner.

  2. Post update

    Simon Murray (Queen's Park) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Andy Graham.

  4. Booking

    Jack Thomson (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Post update

    Stefan Scougall (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Jack Thomson (Queen's Park).

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Alloa Athletic 1, Queen's Park 1. Steven Boyd (Alloa Athletic) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

  8. Booking

    Michael Doyle (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Post update

    Mouhamed Niang (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Michael Doyle (Queen's Park).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Grant Gillespie (Queen's Park) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Queen's Park. Bob McHugh replaces Lewis Moore.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Louis Longridge (Queen's Park) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Cameron O'Donnell.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Mark Durnan.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Andy Graham.

  17. Post update

    Stefan Scougall (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Jack Thomson (Queen's Park).

  19. Post update

    Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Andy Graham.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Mouhamed Niang.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories