Alloa Athletic v Queen's Park

Attempt saved. Louis Longridge (Queen's Park) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top left corner.
Line-ups
Alloa
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31Hutton
- 8Robertson
- 6Durnan
- 5Graham
- 2TaggartSubstituted forMendyat 63'minutes
- 4HowieBooked at 34mins
- 19Niang
- 12Scougall
- 7CawleySubstituted forKingat 45'minutes
- 11Boyd
- 18SammonSubstituted forO'Donnellat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Trouten
- 14Lamont
- 16King
- 20O'Donnell
- 21McDowall
- 23Mendy
- 25Webster
Queen's Park
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1MuirBooked at 11mins
- 24DoyleBooked at 77mins
- 6Morrison
- 19Fox
- 3Robson
- 22ThomsonBooked at 80mins
- 21Gillespie
- 14MooreSubstituted forMcHughat 74'minutes
- 10Brown
- 7LongridgeBooked at 42mins
- 23Murray
Substitutes
- 4Kilday
- 8Lyon
- 9McHugh
- 12Ferrie
- 15Gillies
- 16Yeats
- 18Biggar
- Referee:
- Chris Fordyce
- Attendance:
- 610
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Live Text
Simon Murray (Queen's Park) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Andy Graham.
Booking
Jack Thomson (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card.
Stefan Scougall (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Thomson (Queen's Park).
Goal!
Goal! Alloa Athletic 1, Queen's Park 1. Steven Boyd (Alloa Athletic) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Booking
Michael Doyle (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card.
Mouhamed Niang (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Doyle (Queen's Park).
Attempt missed. Grant Gillespie (Queen's Park) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Bob McHugh replaces Lewis Moore.
Attempt missed. Louis Longridge (Queen's Park) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Cameron O'Donnell.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Mark Durnan.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Andy Graham.
Stefan Scougall (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Thomson (Queen's Park).
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Andy Graham.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Mouhamed Niang.