Hamilton Academical v Kilmarnock

Foul by George Stanger (Hamilton Academical).
Line-ups
Hamilton
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Fulton
- 17Stanger
- 6Hamilton
- 5Easton
- 7MacDonald
- 16Mullin
- 14Spence
- 2VirtanenSubstituted forMimnaughat 74'minutes
- 3McMannBooked at 62mins
- 11SmithSubstituted forTempletonat 61'minutes
- 9RyanSubstituted forMoyoat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Stirling
- 10Templeton
- 12Want
- 18Mimnaugh
- 20Moyo
- 23Hilton
- 26Redfern
Kilmarnock
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Hemming
- 22Naismith
- 24McGowan
- 5Murray
- 3Haunstrup
- 8Alston
- 4McGinn
- 29BurkeBooked at 82minsSubstituted forMurrayat 82'minutes
- 19PolworthSubstituted forLyonsat 78'minutes
- 7McKenzie
- 10RobinsonSubstituted forCameronat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Armstrong
- 12Walker
- 15Murray
- 17Lyons
- 18Waters
- 20Cameron
- 33McArthur
- Referee:
- John Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away11
Live Text
Blair Alston (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Innes Cameron replaces Scott Robinson.
Attempt missed. Kieran MacDonald (Hamilton Academical) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
David Templeton (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Fraser Murray (Kilmarnock).
Jamie Hamilton (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Scott Robinson (Kilmarnock).
Foul by David Templeton (Hamilton Academical).
Post update
Stephen McGinn (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Moyo (Hamilton Academical).
Post update
Dylan McGowan (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. David Moyo replaces Andrew Ryan.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Brad Lyons.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Fraser Murray replaces Chris Burke.
Booking
Chris Burke (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card.
David Templeton (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Chris Burke (Kilmarnock).
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Reegan Mimnaugh.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Brad Lyons replaces Liam Polworth.