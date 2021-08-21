Scottish Championship
MortonGreenock Morton2Queen of SthQueen of the South3

Greenock Morton v Queen of the South

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Morton

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Hamilton
  • 16HynesSubstituted forKingat 70'minutesBooked at 75mins
  • 2Ledger
  • 47Lithgow
  • 3Strapp
  • 6Jacobs
  • 10LyonSubstituted forMcGrattanat 65'minutes
  • 15Russell
  • 7OliverBooked at 57mins
  • 9MuirheadSubstituted forKnowlesat 61'minutes
  • 11Ugwu

Substitutes

  • 12Knowles
  • 17McGrattan
  • 20Wylie
  • 25King
  • 29Gallacher

Queen of Sth

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 12Brynn
  • 5McKay
  • 13Debayo
  • 20Nditi
  • 33GibsonBooked at 84mins
  • 6CochraneSubstituted forJosephat 79'minutes
  • 15McGrorySubstituted forConnellyat 65'minutes
  • 8Todd
  • 7PatonBooked at 75mins
  • 9RoyBooked at 86mins
  • 49Soares Junior

Substitutes

  • 10Connelly
  • 17Joseph
  • 23McDonald
  • 25Dunn
  • 29Henderson
  • 30Cowie
Referee:
Scott Lambie

Match Stats

Home TeamMortonAway TeamQueen of Sth
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home10
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away8
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home12
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Josh Todd (Queen of the South) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  2. Post update

    Chigozie Ugwu (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Josh Debayo (Queen of the South).

  4. Booking

    Ally Roy (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ruben Soares Junior (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  6. Booking

    William Gibson (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Goal!

    Own Goal by Solomon Brynn, Queen of the South. Morton 2, Queen of the South 3.

  8. Post update

    Gary Oliver (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Josh Todd (Queen of the South).

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alex King (Morton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Queen of the South. Niyah Joseph replaces Harry Cochrane because of an injury.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ruari Paton (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  13. Booking

    Alex King (Morton) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Booking

    Ruari Paton (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Post update

    Kyle Jacobs (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Harry Cochrane (Queen of the South).

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Morton 1, Queen of the South 3. Ruben Soares Junior (Queen of the South) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner following a fast break.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lee Connelly (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Morton. Alex King replaces Darren Hynes.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Darren Hynes.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport