Wrexham 0-2 Yeovil Town

Yeovil's Daniel Moss in action against Wrexham's Jordan Ponticelli

Yeovil ended 10-man Wrexham's unbeaten home record in the National League.

Liam McAlinden was shown a straight red card after the use of an elbow on Daniel Moss during a fiery first half.

Josh Staunton met Jordan Barnett's cross to give Yeovil the lead despite the best efforts of Wrexham keeper Rob Lainton.

Sonny Blu Lo-Everton, on loan from Watford, capitalised on defensive mistakes to score a second with seven minutes remaining.

Yeovil, now unbeaten in seven games, remain 10th while Wrexham stay in seventh despite a first defeat in six games.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said:

"I thought we started ok against the elements and had some good moments and the sending off is the key incident in the game.

"I think there's one person in the stadium that thought it was a sending off. No one could believe it. There were no appeals, no big dramas and to get sent-off for that is completely bizarre.

"I've got to be honest, I'm baffled by the referee and all the officials' performance tonight.

"I felt we were relatively untroubled and then we conceded a soft goal. When we were looking to get back in it we conceded the second."