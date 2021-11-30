Wrexham 0-2 Yeovil Town

Match ends, Wrexham 0, Yeovil Town 2.
Yeovil ended 10-man Wrexham's unbeaten home record in the National League.
Liam McAlinden was shown a straight red card after the use of an elbow on Daniel Moss during a fiery first half.
Josh Staunton met Jordan Barnett's cross to give Yeovil the lead despite the best efforts of Wrexham keeper Rob Lainton.
Sonny Blu Lo-Everton, on loan from Watford, capitalised on defensive mistakes to score a second with seven minutes remaining.
Yeovil, now unbeaten in seven games, remain 10th while Wrexham stay in seventh despite a first defeat in six games.
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said:
"I thought we started ok against the elements and had some good moments and the sending off is the key incident in the game.
"I think there's one person in the stadium that thought it was a sending off. No one could believe it. There were no appeals, no big dramas and to get sent-off for that is completely bizarre.
"I've got to be honest, I'm baffled by the referee and all the officials' performance tonight.
"I felt we were relatively untroubled and then we conceded a soft goal. When we were looking to get back in it we conceded the second."
Line-ups
Wrexham
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Lainton
- 2Hall-Johnson
- 5Hayden
- 8Young
- 26LennonBooked at 35minsSubstituted forJonesat 69'minutes
- 6Tozer
- 17HosannahSubstituted forHydeat 78'minutes
- 7Davies
- 11McAlindenBooked at 34mins
- 19PonticelliSubstituted forGreenat 78'minutes
- 10Mullin
Substitutes
- 9Hyde
- 15French
- 16Green
- 21Dibble
- 30Jones
Yeovil
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Smith
- 22MossBooked at 44mins
- 32Staunton
- 8Gorman
- 13Williams
- 5Hunt
- 3Barnett
- 7Worthington
- 15Lo-EvertonSubstituted forWilkinsonat 88'minutes
- 19Wakefield
- 23YussufSubstituted forBradleyat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Wilkinson
- 12Evans
- 14Bradley
- 35Haste
- Referee:
- David Richardson
- Attendance:
- 8,057
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wrexham 0, Yeovil Town 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Luke Wilkinson replaces Sonny Blu Lo-Everton.
Goal!
Goal! Wrexham 0, Yeovil Town 2. Sonny Blu Lo-Everton (Yeovil Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Alex Bradley replaces Adi Yussuf.
Substitution
Substitution, Wrexham. Jake Hyde replaces Bryce Hosannah.
Substitution
Substitution, Wrexham. Cameron Green replaces Jordan Ponticelli.
Substitution
Substitution, Wrexham. James Jones replaces Harry Lennon.
Goal!
Goal! Wrexham 0, Yeovil Town 1. Josh Staunton (Yeovil Town).
Second Half
Second Half begins Wrexham 0, Yeovil Town 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Wrexham 0, Yeovil Town 0.
Booking
Daniel Moss (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Harry Lennon (Wrexham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Dismissal
Liam McAlinden (Wrexham) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.