National League
WrexhamWrexham0YeovilYeovil Town2

Wrexham 0-2 Yeovil Town

Last updated on .From the section National League

Yeovil's Daniel Moss in action against Wrexham's Jordan Ponticelli
Yeovil's Daniel Moss in action against Wrexham's Jordan Ponticelli

Yeovil ended 10-man Wrexham's unbeaten home record in the National League.

Liam McAlinden was shown a straight red card after the use of an elbow on Daniel Moss during a fiery first half.

Josh Staunton met Jordan Barnett's cross to give Yeovil the lead despite the best efforts of Wrexham keeper Rob Lainton.

Sonny Blu Lo-Everton, on loan from Watford, capitalised on defensive mistakes to score a second with seven minutes remaining.

Yeovil, now unbeaten in seven games, remain 10th while Wrexham stay in seventh despite a first defeat in six games.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said:

"I thought we started ok against the elements and had some good moments and the sending off is the key incident in the game.

"I think there's one person in the stadium that thought it was a sending off. No one could believe it. There were no appeals, no big dramas and to get sent-off for that is completely bizarre.

"I've got to be honest, I'm baffled by the referee and all the officials' performance tonight.

"I felt we were relatively untroubled and then we conceded a soft goal. When we were looking to get back in it we conceded the second."

Line-ups

Wrexham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Lainton
  • 2Hall-Johnson
  • 5Hayden
  • 8Young
  • 26LennonBooked at 35minsSubstituted forJonesat 69'minutes
  • 6Tozer
  • 17HosannahSubstituted forHydeat 78'minutes
  • 7Davies
  • 11McAlindenBooked at 34mins
  • 19PonticelliSubstituted forGreenat 78'minutes
  • 10Mullin

Substitutes

  • 9Hyde
  • 15French
  • 16Green
  • 21Dibble
  • 30Jones

Yeovil

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Smith
  • 22MossBooked at 44mins
  • 32Staunton
  • 8Gorman
  • 13Williams
  • 5Hunt
  • 3Barnett
  • 7Worthington
  • 15Lo-EvertonSubstituted forWilkinsonat 88'minutes
  • 19Wakefield
  • 23YussufSubstituted forBradleyat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Wilkinson
  • 12Evans
  • 14Bradley
  • 35Haste
Referee:
David Richardson
Attendance:
8,057

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Wrexham 0, Yeovil Town 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Wrexham 0, Yeovil Town 2.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Yeovil Town. Luke Wilkinson replaces Sonny Blu Lo-Everton.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Wrexham 0, Yeovil Town 2. Sonny Blu Lo-Everton (Yeovil Town).

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Yeovil Town. Alex Bradley replaces Adi Yussuf.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Wrexham. Jake Hyde replaces Bryce Hosannah.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Wrexham. Cameron Green replaces Jordan Ponticelli.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Wrexham. James Jones replaces Harry Lennon.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Wrexham 0, Yeovil Town 1. Josh Staunton (Yeovil Town).

  10. Second Half

    Second Half begins Wrexham 0, Yeovil Town 0.

  11. Half Time

    First Half ends, Wrexham 0, Yeovil Town 0.

  12. Booking

    Daniel Moss (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Booking

    Harry Lennon (Wrexham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Dismissal

    Liam McAlinden (Wrexham) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

  15. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  16. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 30th November 2021

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield17106135152036
2Boreham Wood17105226131335
3Halifax17103428161233
4Grimsby17102529171232
5Notts County189542921832
6Bromley1794431201131
7Wrexham1886433201330
8Stockport179352820830
9Solihull Moors178542220229
10Yeovil178451915428
11Dag & Red1882834241026
12Altrincham177373126524
13Woking178093026424
14Eastleigh167362121024
15Barnet176472130-922
16Wealdstone175661725-821
17Torquay175392430-618
18Aldershot1751111830-1216
19Weymouth1743102035-1515
20Maidenhead United154291830-1214
21Southend1642101325-1214
22King's Lynn1722131537-228
23Dover1704131440-26-8
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC