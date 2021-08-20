Stevenage v Port Vale

StevenageStevenage15:00Port ValePort Vale
Match report to follow.
League Two
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Forest Green
|3
|3
|0
|0
|7
|3
|4
|9
|2
|Bradford
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|2
|4
|7
|3
|Mansfield
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|3
|2
|7
|4
|Northampton
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|6
|5
|Stevenage
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|4
|0
|6
|6
|Carlisle
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|5
|7
|Tranmere
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5
|8
|Leyton Orient
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|4
|9
|Swindon
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|1
|4
|10
|Barrow
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|0
|4
|11
|Harrogate
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|3
|12
|Hartlepool
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
|13
|Crawley
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|14
|Newport
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|15
|Bristol Rovers
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|3
|16
|Salford
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|2
|17
|Colchester
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|2
|18
|Port Vale
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|2
|19
|Scunthorpe
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|2
|20
|Exeter
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|2
|21
|Sutton United
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1
|22
|Rochdale
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|1
|23
|Walsall
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|1
|24
|Oldham
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|-3
|0
