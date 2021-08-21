Forest Green Rovers 6-3 Crawley Town

Match ends, Forest Green Rovers 6, Crawley Town 3.
Nicky Cadden scored a hat-trick as in-form League Two pacesetters Forest Green saw off Crawley in a nine-goal thriller.
Matty Stevens, Jamille Matt and Jake Young were also on the scoresheet for Rovers in the 6-3 win, with Crawley responding through two Jake Hessenthaler equalisers and Kwesi Appiah's late effort.
Rovers have now won all five of their matches this season, including four in League Two, to open up a two-point lead at the summit.
Cadden's deflected goal after 50 seconds got the hosts off to a flyer but Hessenthaler restored parity after 15 minutes, converting from a deft Tyler Frost flick.
Rovers regained the lead in the 24th minute, Stevens lifting the ball over Glenn Morris for his fifth goal in four games after Matt fashioned the chance, but Crawley hit back soon after to level again.
Hessenthaler was once more the goalscorer, fizzing the ball through Luke McGee to bring a breathless first-half all-square.
However, Forest Green ran away with the game in the second half as they scored four more times before Appiah responded for the visitors.
Matt nosed Rovers ahead in the 48th minute after Kane Wilson's trickery. Cadden then made it 4-2 after 67 minutes as he fired in from a Regan Hendry cross before helping himself to his hat-trick a minute later thanks to a Matt assist.
Rovers substitute Young grabbed the sixth with 12 minutes left on the clock before Crawley's Appiah bagged a consolation with four minutes to go.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Forest Green
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1McGee
- 3Bernard
- 4Sweeney
- 6Cargill
- 2Wilson
- 7Stevenson
- 21HendrySubstituted forDialloat 74'minutes
- 11Cadden
- 8AdamsBooked at 59mins
- 14MattSubstituted forYoungat 77'minutes
- 9StevensSubstituted forAitchisonat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Aitchison
- 12Allen
- 15Moore-Taylor
- 17Edwards
- 18Young
- 23Diallo
- 24Thomas
Crawley
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Morris
- 4Francomb
- 15FrancilletteSubstituted forTilleyat 38'minutes
- 5CraigBooked at 27mins
- 6Dallison-Lisbon
- 18Ferry
- 28Payne
- 39Hessenthaler
- 8Powell
- 11FrostSubstituted forAppiahat 64'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 10NadesanSubstituted forDaviesat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Davies
- 3Gallacher
- 14Tilley
- 21Appiah
- 22Al Hussaini
- 27Khaleel
- 40Nna Noukeu
- Referee:
- Leigh Doughty
- Attendance:
- 1,922
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Forest Green Rovers 6, Crawley Town 3.
Attempt missed. Nicky Cadden (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.
Booking
Kwesi Appiah (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ebou Adams (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kwesi Appiah (Crawley Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Archie Davies replaces Ashley Nadesan.
Goal!
Goal! Forest Green Rovers 6, Crawley Town 3. Kwesi Appiah (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Ashley Nadesan.
Foul by Baily Cargill (Forest Green Rovers).
Post update
Kwesi Appiah (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Jake Young (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Goal!
Goal! Forest Green Rovers 6, Crawley Town 2. Jake Young (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jack Aitchison following a fast break.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Kane Wilson.
Substitution
Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Jake Young replaces Jamille Matt.
Foul by Baily Cargill (Forest Green Rovers).
Post update
James Tilley (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ebou Adams (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jack Payne (Crawley Town).
Attempt missed. Ashley Nadesan (Crawley Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jack Powell.
Substitution
Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Sadou Diallo replaces Regan Hendry.
