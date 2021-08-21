League Two
Forest GreenForest Green Rovers6CrawleyCrawley Town3

Forest Green Rovers 6-3 Crawley Town

Forest Green's Nicky Cadden celebrates with the matchball
Nicky Cadden scored a hat-trick as in-form League Two pacesetters Forest Green saw off Crawley in a nine-goal thriller.

Matty Stevens, Jamille Matt and Jake Young were also on the scoresheet for Rovers in the 6-3 win, with Crawley responding through two Jake Hessenthaler equalisers and Kwesi Appiah's late effort.

Rovers have now won all five of their matches this season, including four in League Two, to open up a two-point lead at the summit.

Cadden's deflected goal after 50 seconds got the hosts off to a flyer but Hessenthaler restored parity after 15 minutes, converting from a deft Tyler Frost flick.

Rovers regained the lead in the 24th minute, Stevens lifting the ball over Glenn Morris for his fifth goal in four games after Matt fashioned the chance, but Crawley hit back soon after to level again.

Hessenthaler was once more the goalscorer, fizzing the ball through Luke McGee to bring a breathless first-half all-square.

However, Forest Green ran away with the game in the second half as they scored four more times before Appiah responded for the visitors.

Matt nosed Rovers ahead in the 48th minute after Kane Wilson's trickery. Cadden then made it 4-2 after 67 minutes as he fired in from a Regan Hendry cross before helping himself to his hat-trick a minute later thanks to a Matt assist.

Rovers substitute Young grabbed the sixth with 12 minutes left on the clock before Crawley's Appiah bagged a consolation with four minutes to go.

Line-ups

Forest Green

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1McGee
  • 3Bernard
  • 4Sweeney
  • 6Cargill
  • 2Wilson
  • 7Stevenson
  • 21HendrySubstituted forDialloat 74'minutes
  • 11Cadden
  • 8AdamsBooked at 59mins
  • 14MattSubstituted forYoungat 77'minutes
  • 9StevensSubstituted forAitchisonat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Aitchison
  • 12Allen
  • 15Moore-Taylor
  • 17Edwards
  • 18Young
  • 23Diallo
  • 24Thomas

Crawley

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Morris
  • 4Francomb
  • 15FrancilletteSubstituted forTilleyat 38'minutes
  • 5CraigBooked at 27mins
  • 6Dallison-Lisbon
  • 18Ferry
  • 28Payne
  • 39Hessenthaler
  • 8Powell
  • 11FrostSubstituted forAppiahat 64'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 10NadesanSubstituted forDaviesat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Davies
  • 3Gallacher
  • 14Tilley
  • 21Appiah
  • 22Al Hussaini
  • 27Khaleel
  • 40Nna Noukeu
Referee:
Leigh Doughty
Attendance:
1,922

Match Stats

Home TeamForest GreenAway TeamCrawley
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home19
Away10
Shots on Target
Home11
Away4
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home6
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Forest Green Rovers 6, Crawley Town 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Forest Green Rovers 6, Crawley Town 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nicky Cadden (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.

  4. Booking

    Kwesi Appiah (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Ebou Adams (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Kwesi Appiah (Crawley Town).

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Crawley Town. Archie Davies replaces Ashley Nadesan.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Forest Green Rovers 6, Crawley Town 3. Kwesi Appiah (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Ashley Nadesan.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Baily Cargill (Forest Green Rovers).

  10. Post update

    Kwesi Appiah (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jake Young (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Forest Green Rovers 6, Crawley Town 2. Jake Young (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jack Aitchison following a fast break.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Kane Wilson.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Jake Young replaces Jamille Matt.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Baily Cargill (Forest Green Rovers).

  16. Post update

    James Tilley (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Ebou Adams (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Jack Payne (Crawley Town).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ashley Nadesan (Crawley Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jack Powell.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Sadou Diallo replaces Regan Hendry.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green4400136712
2Bradford431094510
3Swindon42115327
4Mansfield42117617
5Stevenage42115507
6Harrogate22005326
7Hartlepool32015326
8Carlisle41303216
9Newport32013216
10Northampton32013306
11Leyton Orient31205235
12Exeter41214405
13Colchester41213305
14Tranmere41211105
15Rochdale41126604
16Barrow411245-14
17Port Vale403112-13
18Scunthorpe403135-23
19Crawley310258-33
20Bristol Rovers410338-53
21Sutton United302123-12
22Salford402224-22
23Walsall401327-51
24Oldham400426-40
View full League Two table

