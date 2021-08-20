League Two
ExeterExeter City15:00Bristol RoversBristol Rovers
Venue: St James Park

Exeter City v Bristol Rovers

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green33007349
2Bradford32106247
3Mansfield32105327
4Northampton22002026
5Stevenage32014406
6Carlisle31202115
7Tranmere31201015
8Leyton Orient21104134
9Swindon31114314
10Barrow31113304
11Harrogate11003213
12Hartlepool21013303
13Crawley21012203
14Newport21012203
15Bristol Rovers310224-23
16Salford302123-12
17Colchester302112-12
18Port Vale302101-12
19Scunthorpe302124-22
20Exeter302103-32
21Sutton United201112-11
22Rochdale301235-21
23Walsall301225-31
24Oldham300314-30
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC