SunderlandSunderland1WimbledonAFC Wimbledon0

Sunderland 1-0 AFC Wimbledon

Sunderland bounced back from their midweek defeat at Burton as Carl Winchester's second-half strike secured a 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon in League One.

Winchester struck in the 64th minute to secure the hosts a fourth win in five games in all competitions this season.

Lee Johnson handed a first start to summer signing Alex Pritchard, but it was midway through the first half before the Black Cats seriously threatened Nik Tzanev.

Lynden Gooch cut in from the right but his low shot was straight at the AFC Wimbledon goalkeeper, who made a routine save.

Dan Neil failed to find the target as he met Gooch's cross at the back post shortly before half-time, while the Dons' best first-half moment came to nothing when Ethan Chislett curled a low shot wide of the target.

Sunderland went close at the start of the second half, but Tzanev clawed away Ross Stewart's low shot.

Tzanev also saved from Elliot Embleton after the break, but the New Zealander was powerless to prevent Winchester breaking the deadlock.

Picking up a loose ball midway inside the Wimbledon half, the full-back tried his luck from 30 yards, and after taking a hefty deflection as it passed through a host of bodies, the ball nestled in the bottom corner.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Sunderland

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 20Patterson
  • 15Winchester
  • 3FlanaganBooked at 27mins
  • 6Doyle
  • 24Neil
  • 8EmbletonSubstituted forWrightat 83'minutes
  • 13O'NienBooked at 90mins
  • 11GoochBooked at 18mins
  • 21PritchardSubstituted forCirkinat 72'minutes
  • 28McGeadySubstituted forBroadheadat 72'minutes
  • 14Stewart

Substitutes

  • 1Burge
  • 5Alves
  • 9Broadhead
  • 10O'Brien
  • 17Cirkin
  • 26Wright
  • 27Hawkes

Wimbledon

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Tzanev
  • 2Lawrence
  • 22Heneghan
  • 5Nightingale
  • 7Alexander
  • 4Woodyard
  • 8Hartigan
  • 10AssalBooked at 62minsSubstituted forMebudeat 78'minutes
  • 11ChislettSubstituted forRudoniat 61'minutes
  • 21McCormickSubstituted forPressleyat 70'minutes
  • 9Palmer

Substitutes

  • 6Marsh
  • 12Rudoni
  • 16Mebude
  • 18Guinness-Walker
  • 19Pressley
  • 30Kalambayi
  • 31Oualah
Referee:
James Oldham
Attendance:
29,093

Match Stats

Home TeamSunderlandAway TeamWimbledon
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home12
Away5
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sunderland 1, AFC Wimbledon 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sunderland 1, AFC Wimbledon 0.

  3. Booking

    Luke O'Nien (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Luke O'Nien (Sunderland).

  5. Post update

    Dapo Mebude (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ollie Palmer (AFC Wimbledon) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alex Woodyard with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Daniel Neil (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Pressley (AFC Wimbledon).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Sunderland. Bailey Wright replaces Elliot Embleton.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Carl Winchester (Sunderland).

  11. Post update

    Dapo Mebude (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Callum Doyle (Sunderland).

  13. Post update

    Alex Woodyard (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Dennis Cirkin.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ben Heneghan (AFC Wimbledon) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Anthony Hartigan with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Luke O'Nien.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jack Rudoni (AFC Wimbledon) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Dapo Mebude replaces Ayoub Assal.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Elliot Embleton (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ross Stewart.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Aaron Pressley.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed431050510
2Wycombe431073410
3Portsmouth431040410
4Accrington43015329
5Sunderland43015329
6Burton43014409
7Bolton42209728
8Plymouth42115327
9Wigan42115327
10Oxford Utd42115417
11Rotherham42023306
12Cambridge41216425
13MK Dons41218805
14Wimbledon41216605
15Gillingham41214405
16Morecambe41125504
17Lincoln City411234-14
18Cheltenham411268-24
19Fleetwood410346-23
20Ipswich402268-22
21Charlton401326-41
22Crewe401315-41
23Doncaster401315-41
24Shrewsbury400407-70
View full League One table

