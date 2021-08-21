Sunderland 1-0 AFC Wimbledon

Match ends, Sunderland 1, AFC Wimbledon 0.
Sunderland bounced back from their midweek defeat at Burton as Carl Winchester's second-half strike secured a 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon in League One.
Winchester struck in the 64th minute to secure the hosts a fourth win in five games in all competitions this season.
Lee Johnson handed a first start to summer signing Alex Pritchard, but it was midway through the first half before the Black Cats seriously threatened Nik Tzanev.
Lynden Gooch cut in from the right but his low shot was straight at the AFC Wimbledon goalkeeper, who made a routine save.
Dan Neil failed to find the target as he met Gooch's cross at the back post shortly before half-time, while the Dons' best first-half moment came to nothing when Ethan Chislett curled a low shot wide of the target.
Sunderland went close at the start of the second half, but Tzanev clawed away Ross Stewart's low shot.
Tzanev also saved from Elliot Embleton after the break, but the New Zealander was powerless to prevent Winchester breaking the deadlock.
Picking up a loose ball midway inside the Wimbledon half, the full-back tried his luck from 30 yards, and after taking a hefty deflection as it passed through a host of bodies, the ball nestled in the bottom corner.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Sunderland
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 20Patterson
- 15Winchester
- 3FlanaganBooked at 27mins
- 6Doyle
- 24Neil
- 8EmbletonSubstituted forWrightat 83'minutes
- 13O'NienBooked at 90mins
- 11GoochBooked at 18mins
- 21PritchardSubstituted forCirkinat 72'minutes
- 28McGeadySubstituted forBroadheadat 72'minutes
- 14Stewart
Substitutes
- 1Burge
- 5Alves
- 9Broadhead
- 10O'Brien
- 17Cirkin
- 26Wright
- 27Hawkes
Wimbledon
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Tzanev
- 2Lawrence
- 22Heneghan
- 5Nightingale
- 7Alexander
- 4Woodyard
- 8Hartigan
- 10AssalBooked at 62minsSubstituted forMebudeat 78'minutes
- 11ChislettSubstituted forRudoniat 61'minutes
- 21McCormickSubstituted forPressleyat 70'minutes
- 9Palmer
Substitutes
- 6Marsh
- 12Rudoni
- 16Mebude
- 18Guinness-Walker
- 19Pressley
- 30Kalambayi
- 31Oualah
- Referee:
- James Oldham
- Attendance:
- 29,093
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sunderland 1, AFC Wimbledon 0.
Booking
Luke O'Nien (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Luke O'Nien (Sunderland).
Post update
Dapo Mebude (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ollie Palmer (AFC Wimbledon) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alex Woodyard with a cross.
Post update
Daniel Neil (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Aaron Pressley (AFC Wimbledon).
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Bailey Wright replaces Elliot Embleton.
Post update
Foul by Carl Winchester (Sunderland).
Post update
Dapo Mebude (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Callum Doyle (Sunderland).
Post update
Alex Woodyard (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Dennis Cirkin.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ben Heneghan (AFC Wimbledon) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Anthony Hartigan with a cross.
Post update
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Luke O'Nien.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jack Rudoni (AFC Wimbledon) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Dapo Mebude replaces Ayoub Assal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Elliot Embleton (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ross Stewart.
Post update
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Aaron Pressley.
