League One
FleetwoodFleetwood Town3CheltenhamCheltenham Town2

Fleetwood Town 3-2 Cheltenham Town

Shayden Morris struck a last-gasp winner to earn Fleetwood a 3-2 win at home to Cheltenham amid a frantic finish at Highbury.

The Cod Army looked on course for their first win of the season when Darnell Johnson made it 2-1 with 10 minutes to go, only for Alfie May to level three minutes from time.

Bit Morris struck in the 90th minute to finally settle the contest.

Cheltenham had scored first, after just eight minutes, when Callum Wright found the corner of the net following a fine team move and a neat through-ball by Andy Williams.

But Fleetwood went in at the break level thanks to Tom Clarke's header shortly after the half-hour mark. Timing his burst into the box perfectly he rose highest to meet Danny Andrew's corner and bury his finish.

Three Fleetwood chances came and went in quick succession early in the second half.

Goalkeeper Scott Flinders denied Morris and Harrison Biggins with good reaction saves and was then relieved to see Johnson's towering header from another Andrew corner crash against the crossbar.

But when the Robins failed to clear a corner, Johnson did not pass up the chance to fire in.

May appeared to have silenced the home crowd with his goal but, after substitute Callum Morton was felled in the box, Morris was able to pounce on the loose ball and knock in Fleetwood's winner.

Line-ups

Fleetwood

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1Cairns
  • 6Johnson
  • 5Clarke
  • 18Holgate
  • 3Andrew
  • 22Morris
  • 16Rossiter
  • 27Biggins
  • 10CampsSubstituted forBattyat 73'minutes
  • 17EdmondsonSubstituted forMortonat 62'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 11PilkingtonSubstituted forGarnerat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Morton
  • 13Crellin
  • 19Garner
  • 20Matete
  • 23Hill
  • 24Batty
  • 28Clark

Cheltenham

Formation 3-5-2

  • 20Flinders
  • 5RaglanBooked at 36minsSubstituted forBlairat 84'minutes
  • 4Tozer
  • 15Boyle
  • 2Long
  • 16WrightBooked at 83mins
  • 7ThomasBooked at 46mins
  • 8SercombeSubstituted forPerryat 75'minutes
  • 3HusseyBooked at 86mins
  • 14WilliamsSubstituted forLloydat 45'minutes
  • 10May

Substitutes

  • 1Evans
  • 6Freestone
  • 11Chapman
  • 17Blair
  • 18Perry
  • 19Lloyd
  • 23Bonds
Referee:
Andy Haines
Attendance:
2,392

Match Stats

Home TeamFleetwoodAway TeamCheltenham
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home8
Away15
Shots on Target
Home6
Away7
Corners
Home7
Away9
Fouls
Home5
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Fleetwood Town 3, Cheltenham Town 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Fleetwood Town 3, Cheltenham Town 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. William Boyle (Cheltenham Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ben Tozer.

  4. Booking

    Callum Morton (Fleetwood Town) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Shayden Morris (Fleetwood Town).

  6. Post update

    William Boyle (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Taylor Perry (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Fleetwood Town 3, Cheltenham Town 2. Shayden Morris (Fleetwood Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Callum Morton.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Fleetwood Town 2, Cheltenham Town 2. Alfie May (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal.

  10. Booking

    Chris Hussey (Cheltenham Town) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Matty Blair replaces Charlie Raglan.

  12. Booking

    Callum Wright (Cheltenham Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Danny Andrew (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Callum Wright (Cheltenham Town).

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Taylor Perry (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Thomas.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Rossiter (Fleetwood Town).

  17. Post update

    George Lloyd (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Fleetwood Town 2, Cheltenham Town 1. Darnell Johnson (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Callum Morton (Fleetwood Town) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Batty with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Chris Hussey.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed431050510
2Wycombe431073410
3Portsmouth431040410
4Accrington43015329
5Sunderland43015329
6Burton43014409
7Bolton42209728
8Plymouth42115327
9Wigan42115327
10Oxford Utd42115417
11Rotherham42023306
12Cambridge41216425
13MK Dons41218805
14Wimbledon41216605
15Gillingham41214405
16Morecambe41125504
17Lincoln City411234-14
18Cheltenham411268-24
19Fleetwood410346-23
20Ipswich402268-22
21Charlton401326-41
22Crewe401315-41
23Doncaster401315-41
24Shrewsbury400407-70
View full League One table

