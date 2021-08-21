Fleetwood Town 3-2 Cheltenham Town

Match ends, Fleetwood Town 3, Cheltenham Town 2.
Shayden Morris struck a last-gasp winner to earn Fleetwood a 3-2 win at home to Cheltenham amid a frantic finish at Highbury.
The Cod Army looked on course for their first win of the season when Darnell Johnson made it 2-1 with 10 minutes to go, only for Alfie May to level three minutes from time.
Bit Morris struck in the 90th minute to finally settle the contest.
Cheltenham had scored first, after just eight minutes, when Callum Wright found the corner of the net following a fine team move and a neat through-ball by Andy Williams.
But Fleetwood went in at the break level thanks to Tom Clarke's header shortly after the half-hour mark. Timing his burst into the box perfectly he rose highest to meet Danny Andrew's corner and bury his finish.
Three Fleetwood chances came and went in quick succession early in the second half.
Goalkeeper Scott Flinders denied Morris and Harrison Biggins with good reaction saves and was then relieved to see Johnson's towering header from another Andrew corner crash against the crossbar.
But when the Robins failed to clear a corner, Johnson did not pass up the chance to fire in.
May appeared to have silenced the home crowd with his goal but, after substitute Callum Morton was felled in the box, Morris was able to pounce on the loose ball and knock in Fleetwood's winner.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Fleetwood
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 1Cairns
- 6Johnson
- 5Clarke
- 18Holgate
- 3Andrew
- 22Morris
- 16Rossiter
- 27Biggins
- 10CampsSubstituted forBattyat 73'minutes
- 17EdmondsonSubstituted forMortonat 62'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 11PilkingtonSubstituted forGarnerat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Morton
- 13Crellin
- 19Garner
- 20Matete
- 23Hill
- 24Batty
- 28Clark
Cheltenham
Formation 3-5-2
- 20Flinders
- 5RaglanBooked at 36minsSubstituted forBlairat 84'minutes
- 4Tozer
- 15Boyle
- 2Long
- 16WrightBooked at 83mins
- 7ThomasBooked at 46mins
- 8SercombeSubstituted forPerryat 75'minutes
- 3HusseyBooked at 86mins
- 14WilliamsSubstituted forLloydat 45'minutes
- 10May
Substitutes
- 1Evans
- 6Freestone
- 11Chapman
- 17Blair
- 18Perry
- 19Lloyd
- 23Bonds
- Referee:
- Andy Haines
- Attendance:
- 2,392
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away7
- Corners
- Home7
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fleetwood Town 3, Cheltenham Town 2.
Post update
Attempt saved. William Boyle (Cheltenham Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ben Tozer.
Booking
Callum Morton (Fleetwood Town) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Shayden Morris (Fleetwood Town).
Post update
William Boyle (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Taylor Perry (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Fleetwood Town 3, Cheltenham Town 2. Shayden Morris (Fleetwood Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Callum Morton.
Goal!
Goal! Fleetwood Town 2, Cheltenham Town 2. Alfie May (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal.
Booking
Chris Hussey (Cheltenham Town) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Matty Blair replaces Charlie Raglan.
Booking
Callum Wright (Cheltenham Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Danny Andrew (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Callum Wright (Cheltenham Town).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Taylor Perry (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Thomas.
Post update
Foul by Jordan Rossiter (Fleetwood Town).
Post update
George Lloyd (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Fleetwood Town 2, Cheltenham Town 1. Darnell Johnson (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner following a corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Callum Morton (Fleetwood Town) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Batty with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Chris Hussey.
Comments
Join the conversation