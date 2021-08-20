Sheffield United v Huddersfield Town

Sheff UtdSheffield United15:00HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|West Brom
|3
|2
|1
|0
|9
|4
|5
|7
|2
|Fulham
|3
|2
|1
|0
|8
|3
|5
|7
|3
|QPR
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|3
|4
|7
|4
|Bournemouth
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|3
|3
|7
|5
|Stoke
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|3
|3
|7
|6
|Blackburn
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|3
|2
|7
|7
|Luton
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|3
|3
|6
|8
|Coventry
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|6
|9
|Cardiff
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5
|3
|2
|5
|10
|Middlesbrough
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|5
|0
|4
|11
|Derby
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|0
|4
|12
|Barnsley
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|13
|Bristol City
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|6
|-1
|4
|14
|Birmingham
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|4
|15
|Peterborough
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|6
|-2
|4
|16
|Swansea
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|4
|17
|Huddersfield
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|6
|-3
|4
|18
|Reading
|3
|1
|0
|2
|6
|7
|-1
|3
|19
|Hull
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|3
|20
|Millwall
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|2
|21
|Blackpool
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|-3
|1
|22
|Sheff Utd
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|5
|-5
|1
|23
|Nottm Forest
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|6
|-3
|0
|24
|Preston
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|7
|-5
|0
