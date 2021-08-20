Queens Park Rangers v Barnsley

QPRQueens Park Rangers12:30BarnsleyBarnsley
Line-ups
QPR
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Dieng
- 2Kakay
- 4Dickie
- 5de Wijs
- 6Barbet
- 17Dozzell
- 7Johansen
- 14Thomas
- 21Willock
- 11Austin
- 10Chair
Substitutes
- 12Ball
- 13Archer
- 18Kelman
- 20Dunne
- 34Duke-McKenna
- 37Adomah
Barnsley
Formation 3-4-3
- 40Collins
- 20Sibbick
- 30Helik
- 5Kitching
- 7Brittain
- 10Benson
- 21Palmer
- 4Styles
- 22Oduor
- 9Woodrow
- 28Frieser
Substitutes
- 1Walton
- 3Williams
- 15Moon
- 24Halme
- 29Adeboyejo
- 44Cole
- 46Thompson
- Referee:
- Gavin Ward
Match report to follow.