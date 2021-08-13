Last updated on .From the section Irish

Higgins spent three years on Dundalk's coaching staff having previously played at Oriel Park

League of Ireland: Derry City v Dundalk Venue: The Brandywell Date: Sunday 15 August Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Foyle and the BBC Sport website

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins insists he harbours no ill-feeling towards his former club Dundalk despite recent comments from Lilywhites manager Vinny Perth.

In July Perth criticised Derry for a "complete and utter lack of respect" for the way in which they announced the signing of Dundalk player Patrick McEleney on a pre-contract.

The sides are set to meet in the league at the Brandywell on Sunday with Derry four points higher in the table having played two games fewer.

Higgins, who spent time as a player at Dundalk before later forming part of Perth's backroom team, left the club in May 2020 to become the Republic of Ireland's chief scout and opposition analyst.

Following Derry's announcement of McEleney's pre-contract, Perth expressed said of Higgins: "I thought particularly the manager would have known better.

"He has done very well out of this football club for a long time"

Higgins, who will be without striker Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe who cannot play against his parent club, has avoided a war of words.

Derry striker Junior is on loan at the Brandywell from Dundalk

"It's three points on offer. Dundalk was a club where I was involved with squads and teams that had good success and I'll never forget that," he said.

"I feel I've been fairly quiet throughout it all but obviously Vinny has made his comments publicly for everyone to read.

"From my end there's no issue. We worked together back in 2019 and before that and we had good success.

"He's made comments about me personally publicly and about the club so that's slightly disappointing but we'll move on."

Derry enter the game in fifth, two places above Dundalk who suffered European heartbreak against Vitesse on Thursday in a 2-1 defeat that saw them exit the Europa Conference League.

"Dundalk on any given day can wipe the floor with anybody," Higgins said.

"The biggest surprise for me is that they're not competing to win a league title."