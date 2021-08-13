Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

The 2021-22 season will be Jordan Henderson's 11th with Liverpool

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says Jordan Henderson's contract situation is "important" and will be "sorted".

Henderson, 31, has made 392 appearances in a decade with the club and has two years remaining on his current deal.

Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho and Alisson, who have all won the Champions League and Premier League title with Henderson, have recently signed new deals.

"We will sort it, however it will be," Klopp said of Henderson's future.

"It is important, but it will happen."

While a number of Liverpool players have committed to new deals, the Reds' only summer addition has been French centre-back Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig for £35m.

In contrast, Premier League champions Manchester City paid a British record £100m for Jack Grealish, Champions League winners Chelsea spent a club-record £97.5m on re-signing Romelu Lukaku and Manchester United bought winger Jadon Sancho for £73m.

Klopp, though, insists the side at his disposal "can be successful together".

"We don't stick together for the wrong reasons," he added,

"We keep this squad together for the right reasons and try to improve it, which we did every year with a bit here and there.

"It's just not as spectacular as our competitors are doing. Sorry for that."