Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Jannik Vestergaard was part of the Denmark defence along with Foxes keeper Kasper Schmeichel at Euro 2020

Leicester City have signed Denmark defender Jannik Vestergaard from Southampton.

Vestergaard, 29, who featured 79 times for Saints after arriving from Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer of 2018, joins the FA Cup holders on a three-year deal.

He is the second defender to join the Foxes from Saints this summer, with Ryan Bertrand making the move in July.

"I'm really excited to get going," Vestergaard said.

"It's a special club that has done very well over many years and I think the project is very, very exciting, even from the outside looking in. To be a part of it is a big thing for me."

The move also sees Vestergaard join up with international team-mate Kasper Schmeichel.

Vestergaard, who has 29 international caps, featured in front of goalkeeper Schmeichel in all six of Denmark's games as they reached the semi-finals of the European Championship in July.

His arrival comes a week after Leicester lost defender Wesley Fofana until next year with broken leg.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.