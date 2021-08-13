Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Jonny Williams (right) was part of Wales' Euro 2020 squad alongside the likes of Gareth Bale

Swindon Town have signed Wales midfielder Jonny Williams on a free transfer after his release by Cardiff City earlier this summer.

The 27-year-old was part of Wales' Euro 2020 squad but was a free agent after a short spell with Cardiff last season.

Williams has played for clubs including Crystal Palace, Ipswich Town, Charlton, Nottingham Forest and Sunderland.

"Jonny Williams needs no introduction," said Swindon director of football Ben Chorley of the 28-cap playmaker.

"He is a player that has played on the very highest international stage, we've been in contact with Johnny for weeks and monitoring his situation. Ben [Garner, Swindon head coach] has a relationship with him that spans over 15 years.

"He really fits into our style of play with his energy, ball manipulation and all-round ability to change games.

"Speaking to him and his partner over the last few days has been a pleasure; they are very humble and very much the type of people we as a football club should be honoured to have.

"We wish Jonny every success with us as we continue to plan and build for the future of this Football club."

The League Two club have not disclosed details of Williams' contract.

