Borussia Monchengladbach v Bayern Munich

First Half ends, Borussia Mönchengladbach 1, FC Bayern München 1.
Line-ups
B Mgladbach
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Sommer
- 18Lainer
- 28Ginter
- 30Elvedi
- 29Scally
- 6Kramer
- 32Neuhaus
- 7Herrmann
- 13Stindl
- 11Wolf
- 14Plea
Substitutes
- 10Thuram
- 15Beyer
- 20Netz
- 21Sippel
- 22Bénes
- 23Hofmann
- 24Jantschke
- 34Noß
- 37Bennetts
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neuer
- 44Stanisic
- 2Upamecano
- 4Süle
- 19Davies
- 6Kimmich
- 8Goretzka
- 10Sané
- 25Müller
- 7Gnabry
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 3Richards
- 11Coman
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 15Richards
- 17Cuisance
- 20Sarr
- 23Nianzou
- 26Ulreich
- 42Musiala
- Referee:
- Marco Fritz
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away3
Live Text
Half Time
Offside, FC Bayern München. Joshua Kimmich tries a through ball, but Leroy Sané is caught offside.
Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Alphonso Davies.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Mönchengladbach 1, FC Bayern München 1. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Florian Neuhaus.
Attempt missed. Josip Stanisic (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.
Offside, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Florian Neuhaus tries a through ball, but Alassane Plea is caught offside.
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Hannes Wolf (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Attempt saved. Josip Stanisic (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Josip Stanisic (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.
Offside, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Stefan Lainer tries a through ball, but Patrick Herrmann is caught offside.
Foul by Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München).
Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Christoph Kramer.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Matthias Ginter.
Attempt missed. Lars Stindl (Borussia Mönchengladbach) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Patrick Herrmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach).