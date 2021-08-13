German Bundesliga
B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach1Bayern MunichBayern Munich1

Borussia Monchengladbach v Bayern Munich

Line-ups

B Mgladbach

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Sommer
  • 18Lainer
  • 28Ginter
  • 30Elvedi
  • 29Scally
  • 6Kramer
  • 32Neuhaus
  • 7Herrmann
  • 13Stindl
  • 11Wolf
  • 14Plea

Substitutes

  • 10Thuram
  • 15Beyer
  • 20Netz
  • 21Sippel
  • 22Bénes
  • 23Hofmann
  • 24Jantschke
  • 34Noß
  • 37Bennetts

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 44Stanisic
  • 2Upamecano
  • 4Süle
  • 19Davies
  • 6Kimmich
  • 8Goretzka
  • 10Sané
  • 25Müller
  • 7Gnabry
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 3Richards
  • 11Coman
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 15Richards
  • 17Cuisance
  • 20Sarr
  • 23Nianzou
  • 26Ulreich
  • 42Musiala
Referee:
Marco Fritz

Match Stats

Home TeamB MgladbachAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home4
Away9
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home3
Away3

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Borussia Mönchengladbach 1, FC Bayern München 1.

  2. Post update

    Offside, FC Bayern München. Joshua Kimmich tries a through ball, but Leroy Sané is caught offside.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Alphonso Davies.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Borussia Mönchengladbach 1, FC Bayern München 1. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Florian Neuhaus.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josip Stanisic (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Florian Neuhaus tries a through ball, but Alassane Plea is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Hannes Wolf (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Josip Stanisic (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Josip Stanisic (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Stefan Lainer tries a through ball, but Patrick Herrmann is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München).

  14. Post update

    Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Christoph Kramer.

  17. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Matthias Ginter.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lars Stindl (Borussia Mönchengladbach) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

  19. Post update

    Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Patrick Herrmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Top Stories