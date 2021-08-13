Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Two

Saturday's match was postponed at the request of Cowdenbeath

Cowdenbeath's Scottish League Two match with Stranraer has been postponed with the Fife side unable to fulfil the fixture.

The Central Park club requested Saturday's tie be put off due to the number of their players self-isolating.

A statement from the SPFL said a further update will be provided "in due course".

There are three other League 2 games on Saturday, with Edinburgh City beating Stenhousemuir 1-0 on Friday evening.

Ryan Shanley scored the only goal for Edinburgh, with Stenny's Thomas Orr having a penalty saved early in the second period.